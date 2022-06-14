"That's too cute": Fans rejoice as Post Malone announces engagement and birth of daughter

Post Malone recently became father to a baby girl. The singer casually dropped the information about his personal life while appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday. The Sunflower singer revealed that he had become a father and was also engaged to his baby's mother.

The news surprised Malone's fans, who began posting about the singer on social media, sharing their joy, and sending happy wishes to him. One fan posted:

"Post Malone with a baby girl ??? brb crying that’s too cute"

Fans excited about new developments in Post Malone's life

Fans of the singer took to Twitter to share their excitement upon hearing the news. They congratulated the singer on getting engaged and welcoming their first baby.

Many even shared their own experiences of having a daughter and said they were excited to see how these new developments affect the artist. They also applauded the rapper for trying to safeguard his child's identity.

Some also shared their bewilderment at the news, confessing that they didn't know Post Malone had a girlfriend.

While some fans shared their eagerness to see the singer's baby, one user decided to make a meme regarding the singer's face tattoos.

Some even worried about the child's health, questioning Malone's smoking addiction. The singer has admitted to smoking almost forty cigarettes a day.

Media tabloid TMZ first covered news of the singer's pregnancy in May 2022. They had posted that Malone's girlfriend was pregnant with their first child.

Malone then shared his excitement by saying:

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Post Malone likes to keep his personal life private

The rapper was talking about his morning routine on the show when he informed that he woke up at 2 AM and kissed his "baby girl" before leaving the house. He said:

“[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music].”

A surprised Stern asked Post Malone if he was referring to his girlfriend, to which the singer replied by saying:

"Nah, that's my daughter."

The singer explained that he plans to keep the child's identity private until she decides to come out to the public. He said that he didn't want his stardom to affect her upbringing. He added:

"Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions."

Stern then asked the status of the baby's mother by asking:

"Is she your girlfriend or your wife at this point?"

Malone shared that he was engaged to the mother and ready to be a husband. He shared:

"She's my fiancée."

However, the singer did not share any additional information about his daughter's name or age. He has always kept his personal life away from the media eye.

Sources had informed the tabloid that the couple was celebrating their pregnancy by throwing a private party for friends and family in Southern California.

As for the singer's girlfriend, she likes to stay private and away from the limelight.

