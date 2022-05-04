"I'm the happiest I've ever been": Fans rejoice as Post Malone reveals he's expecting first child with longtime girlfriend

Post Malone is reportedly expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend. The musician announced the news while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday:

"I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad."

Malone also said that he would use this special moment to take care of himself and his loved ones:

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Sources close to the rapper said that he even hosted a private party with friends, family, and his partner in Southern California to celebrate the big news.

The latest news comes after Malone shifted from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City to live a more private life. The singer spoke about his decision during an interview with Billboard in January:

"People wanted me to stay in LA — that’s where the work gets done — but I was fed up. There’s always something to do, and someone always wants something from ya — and I didn’t want to go crazy."

He also shared that life in Utah has changed his mental health for the better:

"The move to Utah has made things a lot better for my mental health. It’s been very, very good. It’s something I had to do because LA was kicking my a**. So it is tough, but it is worth it."

Post Malone also mentioned that he decided to move to Utah to enjoy a simple lifestyle and spend some time relaxing with his family:

"I've made music for years and years, and down the line, I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things. Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass."

The Grammy Award nominee is yet to share the news of his child on social media. Meanwhile, he has been busy promoting his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, which will release on June 3.

Fans react to Post Malone expecting his first child with his girlfriend

Post Malone fans were left delighted after the rapper revealed he was expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend. Although his partner has always stayed out of the spotlight, the couple have long enjoyed a happy and fulfilling relationship.

Following the revelation of the exciting news, several fans also took to Twitter to rejoice for the Rockstar singer:

seashels 🐚 @shelb_gutierrez POST MALONE? POSTY? AUSTIN RICHARD POST?? IS HAVING A BABY??????? POST MALONE? POSTY? AUSTIN RICHARD POST?? IS HAVING A BABY???????

angie| justice for johnny 🤍 @305sgomez POST MALONE IS HAVING A CHILD? POST MALONE IS HAVING A CHILD?

jess @motrinmami post malone is having a baby post malone is having a baby https://t.co/MeJghhlzwZ

Post Malone Charts @Postychart @PostMalone is becoming a father and expecting his first child we are so proud and happy for you Austin and can't wait to see photos like this with yours .@PostMalone is becoming a father and expecting his first child we are so proud and happy for you Austin and can't wait to see photos like this with yours 😭 https://t.co/Uci83qE1v2

Jaz ❤️‍🔥 Young Harleezy @HEAVYHITTERJAZ Post Malone is having a child.. I’m literally dying. I’m crying and throwing up. I’m happy and sad at the same time. I’m also going to run in traffic. Post Malone is having a child.. I’m literally dying. I’m crying and throwing up. I’m happy and sad at the same time. I’m also going to run in traffic.

Rebranding... | The JJ Turner @TheJJTurner Post Malone expecting a child is literally the best thing ever. A real one and is gonna be the best dad dude. Post Malone expecting a child is literally the best thing ever. A real one and is gonna be the best dad dude. 🙌

lalo_b.24 @lalobadboy25 Congrats Congrats @PostMalone on your first child after everything been thru a beginning to something beyond ur wildest dreams ✨Congrats @PostMalone on your first child after everything been thru a beginning to something beyond ur wildest dreams ✨

𝚋 @amxthystmama post malone is expecting his first child?? he’s going to be a DAD?? wow what a time to be alive. post malone is expecting his first child?? he’s going to be a DAD?? wow what a time to be alive.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Malone will also announce the news on social media in the days to come.

A look into Post Malone's family

Post Malone was raised by his father, Richard Post and his stepmother Jodie (Image via Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)

Post Malone, aka Austin Richard Post, was born on July 4, 1995, in Syracuse, New York, to his father, Richard Post. He was also raised by his stepmother, Jodie.

His father was a professional DJ and introduced Malone to different genres of music, including hip hop, country, and rock. Malone moved to Texas with their family when he was nine years old after his father became the concessions manager for the Dallas Cowboys.

The musician was previously in a relationship with Ashlen Diaz. The pair dated for three years but parted ways in 2018.

Malone is now expecting his first child with his current girlfriend. Although her identity remains unknown, it is said that the pair have been together for several years.

