How to watch Bosch: Legacy Season 1 online for free? Streaming details, air time and more details explored

Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off series of the Amazon crime drama series Bosch that ran for seven seasons, will soon make its debut this Friday, May 6, on Amazon Freevee. As a private detective, Harry Bosch will once again investigate murders in the city, but this time with the assistance of his daughter Maddie Bosch.

On May 6, the initial four episodes of the upcoming series will premiere on Freevee, which was previously known as IMDb TV.

Moving forward, the series will start releasing two new episodes every Friday until May 27, and will have 10 episodes in Season 1. The show has also been renewed for a second season even before the premiere of the first one.

Also, starting on April 22, Amazon Freevee will include all seven seasons of Bosch to its library of shows.

Bosch: Legacy TV Fansite @BoschTVFansite

BOSCH LEGACY DAY!!

May 4th might be Starwars Day BUT May 6th is officiallyBOSCH LEGACY DAY!! May 4th might be Starwars Day BUT May 6th is officially BOSCH LEGACY DAY!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😭 https://t.co/e9kOjFwxiM

Fortunately, Bosch: Legacy will only be available on Amazon Freevee, a free, ad-supported streaming service, for everyone to enjoy Season 1 starting Friday, May 6. There are no restrictions on how many devices a viewer may use to access the content, and one just has to put up with the odd advertisement to enjoy it on all devices.

Amazon Freevee @AmazonFreevee Justice doesn't need a badge. Stream #BoschLegacy May 6 on IMDb TV soon to be Freevee! ⚖️ Justice doesn't need a badge. Stream #BoschLegacy May 6 on IMDb TV soon to be Freevee! ⚖️ https://t.co/aK3Qg6PShp

The first episode of the series will be released on Friday, May 6, according to the show's official website. Following that, two episodes will be released every week. The series will consist of ten episodes and does not require a Prime Video membership to view.

Nonetheless, interested people are urged to view the Amazon Prime original series titled Bosch since Bosch: Legacy is a spin-off of the same. To everyone's delight, all seven seasons of Bosch will also be made available on Prime, making it convenient for anyone interested in the upcoming series.

Everything we know about the plot of Bosch: Legacy

The events of Bosch: Legacy will take place two years after the events of the Prime Video original series Bosch. Following retired murder detective-turned-private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), the series will follow him as he struggles to handle investigations without the authority of his previous employer.

Upon surviving a murder attempt, he finds himself working with his old adversary, attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who is struggling to preserve her trust in the legal system. The will also follow the development of Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), who is now a rookie patrol officer in Los Angeles, as she discovers the opportunities and difficulties of her new job.

Several of the cast members from Bosch will be returning to the upcoming series, including Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Maddison Lintz. Stephen A. Chang and Denise G. Sanchez are among the new cast members.

A number of other cast members will appear in the upcoming series, including Steven Flynn, Kate Burton, Mark Rolston, Kandiss Edmundson, and William Devane.

The first four episodes of Bosch: Legacy will be available to watch on Amazon Freevee starting May 6, 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande