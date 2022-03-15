Who is Erin Darke? All about Daniel Radcliffe's girlfriend as couple make rare red carpet appearance

Daniel Radcliffe, 32, made a rare red carpet appearance with Erin Darke, 37, his girlfriend of a decade, last Monday (March 14).

Radcliffe walked the carpet with Darke at The Whitby Hotel in New York City to celebrate the screening of The Lost City, his new film that also stars the likes of Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum.

Their recent red carpet appearance was marked to be their second ever since they made their relationship official in 2014. The couple attended that year's Tony Awards as Daniel Radcliffe's play The Cripple of Inishmaan was nominated for an award.

Erin Darke worked as a lifeguard for five years

(Image via Getty Images)

The 37-year-old actress was born on September 10, 1984, and is originally from Flint, Michigan. Darke, who as a teenager acted in local theater shows in her hometown, worked as a lifeguard for five years.

Darke has acted in films like the Beach Boys biopic Love & Mercy, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Young Adult and the Oscar-nominated Still Alice. She also has recurring roles in Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Good Girls Revolt.

Darke, who is reportedly passionate about sports, wrote in her Twitter bio that she is a "Fantasy football enthusiast" and "Devoted Red Wings fan." In 2018, Radcliffe mentioned on Late Night with Seth Meyers that his girlfriend is also a Detroit Lions fan. He stated:

"My girlfriend is from Michigan, so there's always a Lions game on Thanksgiving. With the misery or joy that that entails."

(Image via FilmMagic)

Erin Darke, who has served as guest stars on TV shows like Battle Creek and Pan Am, met and started dating Daniel Radcliffe in 2012, while they were filming the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings.

While speaking to Playboy in a 2015 interview, Radcliffe spoke about the immediate attraction he felt towards Darke during the filming of their first scene together. He told the outlet:

"There's no acting going on—not from my end, anyway. There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

Later on, Darke told People:

"[One of the first things we bonded over was] how much we really love what we do, and there’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career."

(Image via Getty Images)

In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Daniel Radcliffe referred to Erin Darke as his best friend, saying:

"I think that's the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are."

Earlier in 2021, the Harry Potter star opened up about how he knew Darke was the one, as he told Radio Times magazine:

"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I’ll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that’s the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you’re meant to be in. It’s like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don’t mind. And you actually think it’s fun, too. This is fantastic!'"

The couple are reportedly going strong and smooth after a decade of courtship.

