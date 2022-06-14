Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, dates and more 

American rapper Post Malone recently announced a North American tour that will include stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

The "Twelve Carat Tour" will commence in Omaha, Nebraska, in September before heading north to Toronto on September 20 and Vancouver on November 6. The tour will stop in 33 cities and will feature special guest Roddy Rich.

The tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, June 17th at 10 a.m. local time and will be up for purchase on TicketMaster. Citi cardholders will be able to access the presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning Tuesday, June 14th at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, June 16th at 10 p.m. local time.

Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour dates and venues

twelve carat toothache @PostMalone Twelve Carat Tour. Citibank Presale Tuesday. Tickets on sale Friday Twelve Carat Tour. Citibank Presale Tuesday. Tickets on sale Friday https://t.co/rBiI3HtO2G

The upcoming tour is follow up to the singer’s Grammy-nominated album Bleeding. The critically acclaimed album features Fleet Foxes, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gunna, and Roddy Ricch.

Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour 2022:

09/10 Omaha, Nebraska - CHI Health Center

09/11 Saint Paul, Minnesota - Xcel Energy Center *

09/14 Chicago, Illinois - United Center *

09/15 Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum *

09/17 St. Louis, Missouri - Enterprise Center *

09/18 Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena *

09/20 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09/23 Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

09/27 Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/28 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena

10/01 Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena

10/02 Indianapolis, Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/04 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena *

10/06 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center *

10/07 Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center *

10/09 Elmont, New York - UBS Arena *

10/12 New York, New York - Madison Square Garden *

10/15 Columbia, South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena *

10/16 Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena *

10/18 Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena *

10/21 Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center *

10/22 Austin, Texas - Moody Center *

10/25 Houston, Texas - Toyota Center *

10/26 Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena *

10/28 Tusla, Oklahoma - BOK Center *

10/30 Denver, Colarodo - Ball Arena *

11/01 Salt Lake City, Utah - Vivint Arena *

11/03 Portland, Orlando - Moda Center *

11/05 Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena *

11/06 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena *

11/10 Los Angeles, California - The Kia Forum *

11/11 Las Vegas, Nevada - T-Mobile Arena *

11/15 Los Angeles, California - Crypto.com Arena *

*with Roddy Ricch

Post Malone released his long-awaited fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which features hits like One Right Now featuring The Weeknd and Cooped Up featuring Roddy Rich on June 3.

Malone's last major tour was the Runaway Tour, which included opening acts Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. The Runaway Tour's first leg took place from September to November 2019. The second leg was scheduled for February and March 2020, but was cut short due to the pandemic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far