Muse Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English rock band Muse has announced a tour, slated to take place this October. The tour will kick off in Los Angeles, and will make stops in Chicago, Toronto and New York before heading off to Europe. The band will perform in Amsterdam and Paris, and then wrap up the tour in Milan. The band is scheduled to perform at several festivals including Rock Am Ring, Isle Of Wight Festival and Mad Cool before heading out for the tour.

In a statement, the band said:

“We had such a good time at our recent charity shows at the Apollo in London last month we wanted to play some of these types of smaller theatres that we hadn’t played for a long time in the U.S and Europe before we head out on tour in 2023.”

Muse Tour 2022 tickets

Tickets for the tour will be available via the band's official website. The presale for the North American shows will begin on Wednesday, June 22 at 10.00 am PT. The general sale for all dates will begin on June 24 at 10.00 am PT. The presale of the tickets for the European shows can be accessed by fans who have pre-ordered their upcoming album Will Of The People from 10.00 am ET on June 21.

Muse 2022 World Tour dates

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

October 11 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

October 14 – Toronto, ON, The History

October 16 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

October 23 – Amsterdam, NL, Royal Theatre Carre

October 25 – Paris, FR, Salle Pleyel

October 26 – Milan, IT, Alcatraz

Muse to release new album Will of the People

Muse is set to release a new album titled Will Of The People on August 26. They have also shared their new song Will Of The People, presumably the title track of the album, alongside a music video for the same. The video is directed by Tom Teller.

In a press release, frontman Matt Bellamy said:

“Will Of The People’ is [a] fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘f*ck this’.”

The band was formed in 1994 and consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme, and drummer Dominic Howard. Their album The Resistance won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 53rd Grammy Awards. In 2016, their album Drones won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 58th Grammy Awards.

