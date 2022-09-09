Stray Kids v/s Billboard: American music magazine under fire for disrespecting the members in the latest interview

Stray Kids became the first generation 4 K-pop group to be on the cover of their digital version of the September US edition cover of Billboard.
The eight-member group did an exclusive interview with the American magazine and a special photoshoot. In fact, Billboard will be releasing an exclusive physical collector’s zine, filled with never-before-seen content from the group, just for STAYs.
However, fans are not pleased by any of this and have waged a war against Billboard for a disrespectful and offensive interview with the MANIAC singers.
From insulting Hyunjin to unfairly comparing them to BTS and insulting Stray Kids' fanbase, Billboard is under fire for quite a few things, more of which is detailed below.
Stray Kids v/s Billboard: Fans are not happy about being “teens and tweens” and comparison with BTS
Billboard misfired multiple times in their exclusive interview with Stray Kids. They began by referencing member Hyunjin’s past bullying controversy, which fans deemed was unnecessary and insensitively written.
For the unversed, Stray Kids' visual Hyunjin was accused of school violence last year in February following which the member went on a four-month hiatus to reflect on his behavior and he also rendered a public apology upon his return.
Fans felt that bringing up Hyujin's past controversy diminshed the group's achievement.
Not only that, Billboard also disrespected their sold-out MANIC world tour date at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, also name-calling their fans as “teens and tweens,” reducing their incredible and diverse fanbase to nothing.
STAYs also found the comparison with BTS unfair.
The article compares Stray Kids to their seniors BTS stating that the Gen 4 group would have been more successful if BTS were not promoting as actively and the fact that the Butter singers are now on a break from group activities should allow the group to grow further and become more popular.
The Billboard article also makes a ridiculous comparison between the two stalwart groups’ music. While they credit BTS for paving the way and making K-pop more mainstream in the U.S., the article also states that Stray Kids has experimented with different genres and are not the “standard boyband fare”.
Both ARMYs and STAYs are confused by this unwarranted comparison between the two groups, which they felt was unrequired and pointless.
STAYs are also upset because the article is dismissive and almost puts down their incredible achievements, implying that they are not as successful as BTS.
Also, fans felt that name-dropping Bangtan was completely uncalled for and puts a strain on the wonderful sunbae-hobae (senior and junior) relationship the group shares with their seniors, BTS members.
STAYs are absolutely unhappy with Billboard’s irresponsible interview with the eight-member group. They have demanded the article be rewritten and republished to rightfully credit the God’s Menu singers and their amazing achievements.
Many fans have also canceled their zine edition of the Billboard interview until the rectifications are not made and a public apology is not rendered to the group and their fans.
Following the intense backlash, Billboard have since updated the passage about Hyunjin and have reworded their words more sensitively, but that hasn’t eased STAYs anger at all.
Fans reminded Billboard that they are one of the biggest generation 4 K-pop groups and undoubtedly one of the best K-pop idols actively working right now.
The group also successfully wrapped the American leg of their MANIC world tour with many sold-out shows across the country, with a diverse group of fans showing up to cheer for the group.
A talented group like them deserves a better exclusive interview and better treatment meted out to them.
In other news, Stray Kids will be making their much-awaited comeback with MAXIDENT on October 7 at 1 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).
