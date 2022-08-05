Stray Kids add two new concert dates for their second world tour, "MANIAC" Seoul Special (UNVEIL 11)

We have some good news for Stray Kids’ fans. The eight-member group have officially announced two new dates in Seoul for the final leg of their second world tour, "MANIAC" Seoul Special (UNVEIL 11).

On August 5, Stray Kids shared a recap of their 2nd world tour, "MANIAC", which began in Seoul from April 29 through May 1 before heading off to the United States and Japan. The NOEASY singers met fans in a total of 9 cities over the course of 19 shows, creating special memories with STAYs all around the world.

In a fresh update, Stray Kids will be returning to Seoul with two new shows titled: ''MANIAC" Seoul Special (UNVEIL 11). The concert will be held for two days at the KSPO Dome from September 17 to 18.

We can only wonder what hidden message the Stray Kids members are trying to convey through the Seoul concert.

Stray Kids fans are excited about the additional concert dates in Seoul

The talented group made an announcement about the new dates by posting a memorable video which had a compilation of some of the best moments from their "MANIAC" tour.

The grand tour began back in April-May with the first set of shows in Seoul. The group went to Japan in May and the US in June and July. This tour was the follow-up to the group’s District 9: Unlock tour that took place in late 2019 and early 2020 before the remainder of the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Thunderous" million-sellers booked Jamsil Indoor Stadium and performed in front of their fans for the first time in two years, giving fans the experience of a lifetime.

The Seoul leg of the "MANIAC" tour series started on April 29 and ended on May 1. Fan favorite tracks such as "Star Lost," "Venom," "Charmer," and "TOP" were included in the setlist along with the "Red Lights (OT8 version)". Now, with two additional dates announced, STAYs who couldn't attend the Seoul concert are hopeful to attend the September Seoul concert.

stao 🧚‍♀️ @scenestealer914 @Kpop_Herald @StayVotingZone @Stray_Kids Maniac concert in seoul but with inveiling of their 11th album hence the title ‘seoul special (unveil 11) @Kpop_Herald @StayVotingZone @Stray_Kids Maniac concert in seoul but with inveiling of their 11th album hence the title ‘seoul special (unveil 11)

Fans are anticipating that the group will announce their new comeback in the Seoul concert.

So @AISHWARYANairM1 @Kpop_Herald @Stray_Kids They're going to reveal the next comeback trailer right after this concert. I just know it! @Kpop_Herald @Stray_Kids They're going to reveal the next comeback trailer right after this concert. I just know it!

Group members Felix and Changbin even went ahead to say they want to make “STAYs happy with such a big concert.”

Won Rin 🎪🐥🐱❣️ @JungWonRin1



Finally our Felix saying “I want to make STAY happy with such a big concert” and Changbin saying “let’s work a little harder” …here you are guys🥹…Finally our @Stray_Kids in a 15k capacity stadium in Seoul🤩 Felix saying “I want to make STAY happy with such a big concert” and Changbin saying “let’s work a little harder” …here you are guys🥹…Finally our @Stray_Kids in a 15k capacity stadium in Seoul🤩 https://t.co/GGz1JccdnJ

Stray Kids top iTunes charts around the world with new song Mixtape: Time Out

The eight-member group's surprise song "Mixtape: Time Out" successfully topped iTunes charts in various countries worldwide. Shortly after its release, the song immediately entered iTunes charts around the world. "Mixtape: Time Out" debuted at number 3 on the worldwide iTunes song chart and entered the European iTunes song chart at number 9.

The group's new song landed atop iTunes 'Top Song' charts in a total of 22 countries including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Finland, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, and more. It has now become the eight-member group’s second song with the most number one on iTunes, just behind "MANIAC."

"Mixtape: Time Out" was released to celebrate the day the group's fandom, STAYs, were given their name and to honor “2022 STAYweeK,” the weeklong celebration of their fandom STAY’s anniversary.

In other news, the "God’s Menu" singers’ album, ODDINARY, came in at number 12 in its 18th non-consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

