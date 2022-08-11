5 songs by Stray Kids' Changbin that prove he is a music prodigy

Born on August 11, 1999, Stray Kids' Changbin is celebrating his 23rd birthday today, and fans are looking forward to seeing him in a new light. The rapper, songwriter, producer, and lyricist is well known for his music composition and lyrics. He is not only the fastest rapper in K-pop (11.13 syllables per second) but also takes part in writing music for all of Stray Kids' records.

Undoubtedly, Binnie, as fans like to call him, is a powerhouse with multiple talents. Besides performing the Stray Kids' tracks flawlessly, Changbin also showers his fans with solo songs. He makes them extra special by writing and composing them with the help of other group members.

Here are 5 solo songs of Stray Kids' Changbin to prove he is a genius rapper, producer, and lyricist.

Changbin of Stray Kids' flawlessly proved his all-rounder self with these 5 solo songs

1) Streetlight ft. Bang Chan

In May 2020, Binnie dropped Streetlight (ft. Bang Chan) on Skz-player, a platform for Stray Kids members to showcase their talent and solo projects.

Streetlight features emotional lyrics complimenting the piano-rap, with the rapper talking about the challenging moments of his life. Like the profound lyrics, the music video also displays the meaning behind the heartfelt song. In the MV, the rapper is majorly seen in a gray light, symbolizing the hard times.

"Like a streetlight, like a streetlight, In the middle of the lonely night, I still just look bright."

Both emotional and melodic, Streetwear is a piece of art. The song is simple yet addictive, and Bang Chan's feature elevates the song in many ways.

2) Piece ft. Seungmin

ksm’s pr manager @seungflms happy 1 year anniversary to piece by seungmin and changbin 🤍

happy 1 year anniversary to piece by seungmin and changbin 🤍https://t.co/Qs7cd9QFyK

After talking about it for a year, Binnie and Seungmin released their song, Piece. Both the Stray Kids members wrote and composed the song and proved their talent by giving their fans a meaningful and emotional song.

"Don't fade away, don't fade away , the moments that I've created for you. Don't fade away, don't fade away, please keep them by your side."

Piece displays fear of the people who lose themselves and their cherished ones while chasing their dreams. Seungmin's euphonious voice and Changbin's moving rap is the star of the song.

3) Surfin' ft. Lee Know and Felix

элитный огород ент @ephn_ent



𝗡𝗢𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗬 _ ( )

" SURFIN' "



— # MUSIC VIDEO

𝗥𝗟𝗦𝗘 : 06.08

𝗠𝗡𝗚 : jenn kim

ㅤ 🗝' 𝗗𝗘𝗕𝗨𝗧 : STRAY KIDS𝗡𝗢𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗬 _ (" SURFIN' "— # MUSIC VIDEO𝗥𝗟𝗦𝗘 : 06.08𝗠𝗡𝗚 : jenn kim 🗝' 𝗗𝗘𝗕𝗨𝗧 : STRAY KIDS 𝗡𝗢𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗬 _ ( ⚡️ ) " SURFIN' " — # MUSIC VIDEO 𝗥𝗟𝗦𝗘 : 06.08 𝗠𝗡𝗚 : jenn kimㅤ https://t.co/zbncm6HzZX

Unlike the songs mentioned above, Surfin is a chill, carefree, and summery song performed, written, and composed by Changbin, Lee Know, and Felix. Through Surfin', the trio targeted an untouched dynamic and delivered the STAYs (fandom name) a unique and exciting concept.

"We gon' sing it, la-la-la-la-la, ride on the waves and fly away, baby."

The main intention of the track is to make it fun, and it indeed happened. On top of that, Changbin, Felix, and Lee Know adopted an exclusive style of rapping and singing, making it more likable.

The not-so-serious song has a fun music video, with the boys grooving around a pool.

4) Cypher

빈 ✧ @binseolovely changbin’s cypher proves how much of a versatile rapper he is



changbin’s cypher proves how much of a versatile rapper he is https://t.co/SajCV4H8UV

Written and co-composed by Changbin, Cypher is a solo rap piece released in late 2020. He has continuously proved his worth as a mind-blowing rapper, and Cypher is a living example to prove it.

"Break away from the prejudice that we’re sure to fail, I can show all the cards in my hand, I won’t lose either way."

The song not only has multiple switches in its flow but the tempo shifts as well. The song has power, witty lyrics, and impeccable music. Binnie performed this piece by himself, showcasing his capabilities and flair as a rapper.

5) Cause I Like You ft. Felix

Changbin's vocals and Felix's deep voice might sound like an unusual combination for a lovely song like Cause I Like You. However, the two amped up their game and did justice to the heartwarming lyrics by soulfully singing the songs. Moreover, fans were surprised with Binnie as it was a rare moment to see the K-pop idol singing. Luckily, they loved it and wanted more of it.

"Seeing you smile makes me happy"

The comforting song is perfect for sharing with your partner or loved one and includes calming lyrics and music.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das