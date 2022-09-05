‘HYUNLIX’ trends as fans spot Stray Kids’ Felix and Hyunjin at YSL event in Paris

Sunday, September 4, turned out to be quite a surprise for fans of Stray Kids’ Felix and Hyunjin, as the duo, lovingly called Hyunlix, were spotted enjoying Paris. Hyunlix, one of the most popular friendship duos, were first seen at the Eiffel Tower, and then a fan posted a video of them watching Felix walking down a lane.
Initially, fans speculated that the duo would attend YSL’s fashion event, but a few hours later, it was proven true. Dressed in variations of black and white, Stray Kids’ Felix and Hyunjin looked chic in their outfits. The STAY fandom was also enthusiastic to see them attend a fashion event as the group is hardly ever seen at such festivals.
Stray Kids’ fans take over Twitter as they gush over Felix and Hyunjin traveling together in Paris
Words and phrases such as ‘Hyunlix,’ ‘WDYM FELIX,’ and ‘Eiffel Tower’ trended on Twitter today, showcasing the STAY fandom’s excitement, as two of Stray Kids’ members, Felix and Hyunjin, were spotted at various places in Paris recently. The former previously visited his home country, Australia, with leader and fellow Australian Bang Chan.
Twitter user @minunivers posted screenshots of their chat with someone who had sent them a video of the Hyunlix duo at the Eiffel Tower. The user posted the pictures hours after the duo probably left. They mentioned in their tweet that it was probably safe to post the pictures. It was done because they did not want to gain the attention of toxic fans and intrude on the duo’s personal time.
In no time, the pictures started doing rounds on Twitter for obvious reasons. While fans were still gushing over the Eiffel Tower pictures, a video from TikTok user @outtamydreams accidentally bumping into the Australian-Korean rapper began spreading like wildfire.
Fans soon began speculating that the Hyunlix duo were in the country for the YSL fashion event. Hours later, what was only a rumor, turned into reality as photos of the two idols at the YSL event began trending on social media. At the time of writing, the phrase, ‘THEY LOOK SO GOOD,’ also started trending on social media.
Check out some of the fan reactions to finding the duo in Paris and at the YSL event below:
Recent updates on Stray Kids
After a hectic year, the eight-member boy group Stray Kids were seen enjoying some time off from work. Leader Bang Chan and Felix had the opportunity to visit their home country, Australia.
Their visit coincided with the VMAs, and although the group lost its only nomination (Best K-pop), the fandom was ecstatic and celebrated their return. Due to COVID restrictions, the duo did not meet their family during their visit.
Lee Know, Changbin, HAN, Seungmin, and I.N also updated fans on Bubble about their vacations.
Stray Kids will perform at The Fact Music Awards at Seoul's KSPO Dome on December 8 this year.