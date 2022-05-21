5 times K-pop idols called out toxic fan behaviors

K-pop idols have admirers all around the world. Sometimes, individuals cross a few boundaries in their enthusiasm to show support. As a result, their presence in the community becomes highly toxic, often at the expense of their favorite idol's peace of mind.

Some of these fans believe that they are entitled to all information about their idol, and nothing can be private. On the other hand, some of them believe that they have the right to comment on every little thing, no matter how sensitive. There have also been several instances of K-pop idols having their privacy breached by 'fans' who try to follow the artist on the street and obtain their personal phone numbers. The uniting factor for all toxic fans is that they forget K-pop singers are also actual humans doing their job.

The Korean music industry has a special word for toxic fans who can go to any lengths to get close to their idols, Sasaeng. This word roughly translates to the celebrity's 'private life' that Sasaeng fans often have no regard for.

5 times K-pop idols had enough of toxic fans

toxic fans are the reason why idols are afraid to reveal their relationships, date freely, and get married bc yall harrass them as if you own their lives.

While most K-pop artists avoid talking about toxic, harmful behavior displayed by so-called fans, some have been vocal in calling out fans crossing their boundaries.

Here are 5 K-pop idols who fearlessly called out their toxic fans as well as their haters.

1) Wooyoung being a protective about ATEEZ

liria 🥊 MARCY BIRTH @wommibo wooyoung on PM





ATEEZ's Wooyoung is very protective of the group members, often calling out disrespectful actions and privacy breaches. The 1999-born singer recently sent a series of messages on the Universe app telling fans not to mess with "his Seonghwa hyung" or he would come after them. This was in relation to hateful messages being sent to ATEEZ's eldest.

On another occasion, Wooyoung asked Sasaeng fans not to call Jongho during a VLive livestream that both of them were part of.

2) Jungkook addressing and blocking stalkers during a Vlive

jungkook got a call from a sasaeng in his vlive & he said that he gets a lot of phone calls from "sasaeng fans" but he blocks them right away. this is the first time bts has ever called them out & its actually horrible, please just respect their privacy. its all they want.

With the massive fan following that BTS has, it is not surprising that members have to deal with complete disregard for their privacy often. In 2019, when the group was on their Love Yourself tour, Jungkook decided to talk to their fans in a livestream via VLive.

A fun-filled session with the youngest member opening a bottle of wine and coining several iconic phrases was interrupted when Jungkook received several calls on his personal cell phone. Choosing to talk about the disturbance, the BTS maknae said that the calls were made by Sasaeng fans who wanted to confirm if the number they had was correct. The Stay Alive singer added that he paid no heed to such calls and blocked the numbers almost immediately.

The BTS idols have, on occasion, been mobbed by obsessive fans and had the privacy of their hotel rooms breached.

3) TXT leader Soobin losing his cool over a "chubby Yeonjun" comment

K-pop idols often have to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen to stay in shape so they can perform the complex choreographies that fans love to watch. When toxic fans choose to make flippant comments about a member's weight, it is absolutely unacceptable.

Soobin might be an introverted person, but he always stands up for TOMORROW X TOGETHER when it counts. During a VLive livestream, Yeonjun reacted to a comment that called him 'chubby,' saying that it was untrue. Beomgyu replied that Yeonjun weighed the same as him, while Soobin decided to address the hate comment directly.

The charismatic TXT leader started off by asking the commenter to do some self-reflection before making remarks that could hurt someone's feelings. He also mentioned that the members worked really hard and viewers should avoid writing such comments. Both Beomgyu and Yeonjun praised Soobin for his assertive and firm handling of the delicate situation.

4) (G)I-DLE's Shuhua directly addressing the commenter who called her ugly

RUSS 🦋🧚‍♀️🍒💜💗 @russellenicole Previously Soojin was called 'UGLY' during her solo vlive.



Earlier today, their maknae, Shuhua did a vlive. The hater was there again. But this time Shuhua fought back and protected Soojin.





(G)I-DLE's Shuhua certainly knows how to deal with toxic fans and haters. In one VLive session, a viewer commented that she was ugly. The maknae addressed the comment directly, recalling an instance of ex-member Soojin being called ugly as well.

Shuhua called out the commentator, saying that they were welcome to leave the live session. She asserted that nobody could get away with insulting and hurting the group members.

5) IU writing a song telling toxic fans not to cross the line

As someone who has been a performer since she was a teenager, IU has experienced her fair share of toxic fans. In true IU fashion, she decided to write a song calling them out and titled it BBIBBI, after the sound of a beeper.

In the song, the LILAC singer gives a "yellow card" to her fans, warning them to maintain their distance and give her space in a playful manner. She makes her point clear without being too harsh.



Toxic fans will never relate

Says a lot about being an idol and as fans

SHINee Shawols

Some can never relate
Toxic fans will never relate
Says a lot about being an idol and as fans
SHINee Shawols

Toxic fans tend to forget that K-pop idols are real flesh-and-blood human beings. They are not dolls that can be claimed and owned. Being a fan of someone and loving their work is one thing, but anything beyond that can be very harmful.

The idol-fan relationship is supposed to be based on love and respect. While the internet may have brought fans closer to their favorite K-pop idols and performers, it has also allowed many to hide in the cloak of anonymity and breach boundaries. Toxic fans have to learn to respect the personal space of K-pop idols.

