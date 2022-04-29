BTS ARMY might be one of the biggest fandoms in the world. But some BTS Sasaeng fans take it too far. Some BTS Sasaeng fans have caused multiple incidents which made the entire fandom question their love for their artists. As one of the biggest boy groups on the planet right now, BTS is always surrounded by limelights and cameras. Though the septet tries to take some time away from the spotlight, some Sasaeng fans constantly bring danger to their lives.

At multiple events, Sasaengs have been spotted doing the absolute worst for the boys, including releasing personal and private information about their upcoming project.

There are other times when BTS has become victims of Sasaeng fans and their wrongdoings. Here are 5 times BTS fans have done the weirdest things.

5 weirdest things BTS Sasaeng fans have done to the group

1) Booking the same flight

🌙☁️ @myalogue op said they might delete the video so im re-uploading just in case,, this video is uploaded on a bighit staffʼs instagram. these are sasaeng fans who board on the same plane as bts and are quickly getting off when the plane landed.... op said they might delete the video so im re-uploading just in case,, this video is uploaded on a bighit staffʼs instagram. these are sasaeng fans who board on the same plane as bts and are quickly getting off when the plane landed.... https://t.co/bEc6D3otSk

As much as fans love the group, some of them definitely know how to be tagged as obsessive fans. Once a BTS Sasaeng fan shared their travel details, which led them to stop flying commercially.

Later, they encountered a group of Sasaeng fans who appeared in hoodies and masks on the same flight. After landing, the fans left their luggage and ran towards the Dynamite hitmakers to catch up with them.

2) Calling on personal phone numbers

Besides getting their hands on personal information, BTS Sasaeng fans also got hold of their personal phone numbers. It is reported that these fans call and text their personal numbers, invading the group's privacy.

During a Vlive session, Jungkook got frustrated due to the unknown calls he was receiving. He later confirmed that it was the Sasaeng fans.

3) Breaking into their hotel rooms

Penny @Penny_ARMY_BTS



#BTSSasaeng

#BTSJHopeDay A BTS Sasaeng stayed in the same hotel as BTS in Japan and filmed along the corridor of BTS' hotel room. The Sasaeng then slightly opened BTS' hotel room door during JHope's Birthday VLive. A BTS Sasaeng stayed in the same hotel as BTS in Japan and filmed along the corridor of BTS' hotel room. The Sasaeng then slightly opened BTS' hotel room door during JHope's Birthday VLive. #BTSSasaeng#BTSJHopeDay https://t.co/0PH9DHxsFx

This had to be the scariest and weirdest thing a fan could ever do. A group of BTS Sasaeng fans found out where the pop sensations were residing and booked a room right next to them.

In a video, an obsessive fan is seen behind them while the group was filming themselves. The incident also worried the ARMYs, who later requested BigHit to take extra measures for BTS' safety.

4) Forcefully trying to kiss Suga

BTS Sasaeng fans surely don't know where to stop. Things got worse when one of the fans tried to get close to Suga and kiss him.

Being touched without permission is not liked by anyone. On top of that, getting kissed forcefully is surely not acceptable.

5) Mobbing the group at airport

Most of these fans are able to witness BTS at airports. Hence, it is easier for many BTS Sasaeng fans to get awfully close to the group at the airports.

As such, several times, BTS has been mobbed by a group of fans at airports. This results in the group getting pushed, dragged, and touched, making it hard to travel at certain times. Despite security being beside them, the septet has been attacked, causing trouble and minor accidents.

BTS are grateful for their fans' love and admiration, even though Sasaeng fans cause trouble in the name of showcasing their love. The number of Sasaeng fans in South Korea is increasing with a worrisome number, with some of them even campaigning outside dorms.

Hopefully, BTS and other K-pop groups will get better security from fans in the upcoming future.

Edited by Somava