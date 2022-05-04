5 fourth-generation K-pop collabs fans want to see

A legendary K-pop collaboration is a dream for fans. When like-minded artists come together, something better than themselves is created. With the rising popularity of K-pop, fans are eager to see unique and exciting partnerships within the industry.

Fourth-generation K-pop groups are increasingly blurring boundaries between K-pop and traditional pop. This also means that there is a possibility that when these fourth-gen groups release music or performances together, fans will get to see something completely unexpected.

Many fourth-generation groups like Stray Kids, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, etc., produce their own music and write their own lyrics. Fans would love to see collaborations between the groups yielding well-mastered pieces of music.

5 fourth-generation K-pop collabs fans are anticipating

Fans of K-pop are always hoping for collaborations between artists, no matter how impossible it may seem to outsiders. Here are 5 fourth-gen K-pop idols fans want to see as a team.

1) The Darlings: Stray Kids' Changbin, TXT's Yeonjun, ATEEZ's Wooyoung

Fans of ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER know that these three members, born in 1999, are good friends. They talk fondly of each other during VLives, answering questions about each other, and even calling each other when live streaming. Their pet name for each other is darling, or jagiya in Korean.

While fans are unsure if and when the three will work together on a song, they cannot help but hope it happens soon. With Changbin's spitfire rap, Yeonjun's lyrical rap, and Wooyoung's smooth vocals, combined with their brilliant dancing skills, it will be a collaboration for the ages.

2) Fourth gen boy and girl crush groups: TXT and ITZY

TXT and ITZY debuted in 2019 and quickly became the best-selling debut group of the year. When Studio Choom asked for recommendations for K-pop collaborations for their Mix and Max venture, many fans replied, saying that they would want these fourth-generation groups to collaborate.

Despite being three years old, both these groups have worldwide fan followings who would love for them to work together soon.

3) Kingdom: Legendary War Mayfly Comeback with ATEEZ and Stray Kids

Kingdom: Legendary War was a 2021 show with various all-male groups competing. During one episode, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and BTOB formed a Mayfly team, creating three unique stage performances, each better than the other.

While the show was a competition, ATEEZ and Stray Kids got close to each other, with the rap unit of Mayfly even creating the beat for their song, Colours. Fans of both groups have been impressed by the chemistry between the two idol groups and have been hoping for more of their K-pop collaboration ever since.

4) The 4th gen siblings: TXT's Hueningkai and Kep1er's Bahiyyih Huening

Huening Kai's sister Huening Bahiyyih was a part of the final lineup of Kep1er after coming second on Girls Planet 999. Since the debut of the 9 member girl-group, fans have been wanting the talented brother-sister duo to create something together.

A partial K-pop collaboration was done by the siblings when Hueningkai did the key TikTok dance from Kep1er's Wa Da Da with Bahiyyih and uploaded it on the TXT TikTok account. After this, more fans started wishing for the family (including elder sister Lea, a former member of VIVA) to produce content together.

5) The ultimate girl-group partnership: Dreamcatcher and Loona

As far as girl group K-pop collaborations go, fans of Loona and Dreamcatcher have wanted the groups to create a masterpiece (or more) together. Both groups debuted in 2017, though it was Dreamcatcher's re-debut under a new name (the group was earlier called MINX).

With similar concepts and different approaches to music, the two all-female groups would be able to work well together to produce a hit.

Crossovers between groups are not easy, especially in K-pop, which involves cross-agency cooperation. However, K-pop collaborations have created some of the best music, such as IU and BIGBANG's G-Dragon in Palette, Eric Nam and Red Velvet's Wendy in Spring Love, and Psy more recently and BTS' SUGA in That That.

