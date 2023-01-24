What is Physical 100 competition's cash prize? Amount shocks contestants in the season premiere

Physical 100 aired the first two episodes of its series on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (the USA). The show is the first Korean survival series to air on Netflix and feature 100 contestants who competed against each other to be the last individual standing to win the series and be crowned the champion. The series is set to test contestants to their limits in a total of 10 episodes.

Season 1 of Physical 100 was announced during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. The contestants belonged to the cream categories of Korea and included Olympic gymnasts, wrestlers, athletes as well as popular fitness trainers, YouTubers, dancers, and TV personalities, among several others. While the format was introduced to them in the season premiere, it was the cash prize that shook them to their core and motivated them to give it their all.

Directed by Jang Ho-gi, the Korean reality series features 100 contestants competing irrespective of their gender, age and race. The one standing until the end would receive a cash prize of 300 million KRW.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the two released episodes of Physical 100.

What transpired on Episode 1 and 2 of Physical 100?

The premiere episode of Physical 100 on Netflix began with the introduction of the 100 contestants.

They had to enter a room and stand in front of their own podium with a cement made of structure of their bust placed on top. The contestants included many popular and recognized celebrities/stars from the Korean peninsula. Some of them even knew each other or had seen fellow cast members play in Olympic games, YouTube, social media and many other platforms.

After a brief introduction, they had to wear their uniforms that were kept under the podium, change into them and get ready for the competition. All 100 contestants assembled into the arena and were introduced to the format. They had to participate in five quests over the course of the season and the winner would take home a grand amount of 300 million KRW, an announcement that left the cast in shock but motivated and ready to give it their all.

Ahead of the first quest, the Physical 100 contestants had to participate in a challenge to decide the winner who would get a special privilege to survive in the competition. The cast was divided into two groups and had to hang from the structure for as long as they could before falling into the water below. The contestant who managed to stay hanging for the longest would win.

From the first group, ex-UDT instructor Kim Kyeong Baek won the challenge and from the second, it was Bukhasan Special Mountain Rescue and national ice-hockey member Kim Min Cheol. The latter was crowned the winner of the challenge as stayed the longest on the structure.

For their first quest, the Physical 100 contestants had to participate in a challenge called "one-on-one Death Match." They had to choose their respective opponents and would participate in a ring for three minutes. Each pair would be handed a ball and the one who would claim the ball by the end of the time limit would win.

The first 50 winners of the previous challenge were given the opportunity to choose their ring as well as their opponent. For the one-on-one Death Match, the pairs had to try to claim the ball in under 3 minutes by fighting each other in one of the two rings. If by the end of the time limit, neither are able to claim the ball, the time will be extended by another minute.

The individual who fails to claim it would thus have to break their cement bust and bid farewell to the competition as well as the cash prize. Check out which contestants went home after the second episode of Physical 100.

Kim Kyung Jin Jeon Young Choi Hyun Mi Im Jeong Yun

Physical 100 has aired two of its 10 episodes that have been extremely engaging and dramatic. As the Korean reality scene is up and coming, this series seems like a great addition to the list as it promises to keep viewers hooked until the last second of each episode.

Physical 100 will air the next two episodes next Thursday, January 31, 2023 on Netflix.

