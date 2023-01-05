Tough as Nails season 4 premiere: Which team won the first challenge on the popular CBS series?

Tough as Nails aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The two-hour special episode featured construction workers, pipeline laborers, and firefighters, among many other hardworking individuals getting down and dirty at real sites working tough jobs. They competed to win a $200,000 cash prize and other added cash bonuses, keeping viewers hooked.

On the premiere episode of Tough as Nails, the contestants were divided into two teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. For the first team challenge, it was Savage Crew who won the challenge and $12,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home."

Savage Crew won the first challenge on Tough as Nails

On this week's episode of Tough as Nails, the contestants entered Catania Island, south of California, to compete in challenges that were to test their skills and limits. The participants are termed America's toughest and who belong to different professions, including firefighters, pipeline laborers and more. These cast members came from different backgrounds and life experiences and had several reasons to sign up for the show and eventually win the $200,000.

For the first challenge on Tough as Nails, the contestants had to replace old boat moorings. However, it wasn't as easy as they thought it would be. They had to inflate their own boat, fix their motor, get it running and go all the way to replace the boat mooring from Row A to Row B and return to cross the orange flags on either side of the land to win the challenge. The winners will get to pick their own teammates as well as their classic teams - Dirty Hands or Savage Crew.

While Ilimia was the first to get her motor running, Sergio and Jake were right behind each other. While the other contestants followed suit, Synethia couldn't get her motor fixed or her boat inflated. Throughout the course of the challenge, the Tough as Nails cast members faced a lot of obstacles. In the end, it was Sergio and Mister who took it all the way to the end and won the challenge.

The winners had to then decide their teams. While Sergio decided to be part of Dirty Hands as he was the first to complete the challenge, Mister was automatically a part of Savage Crew. They then had to decide on their teammates. Check out which contestants were part of both teams.

1) Dirty Hands - Sergio, Beth, Jorge, Aly, Ellery, and Synethia

2) Savage Crew - Mister, Ilima, Laura, Larron, Renee, and Jake

After the Tough as Nails teams were decided, they spent some time on the island getting to know each other. Synethia's prison redemption struck a chord with her teammates, while Mister's love for his parents was appreciated by the Savage crew members.

For the first team challenge, the contestants had to build a concrete retaining wall. However, the supplies weren't readily available. They had to go all the way over to the other side of the island to get them. The competition was neck and neck as the teams divided themselves where one set from each team gathered the supplies, while the other set made the foundation.

The competition was extremely close between the two Tough as Nails teams until the end as they finished building the wall almost at the same time. It was Savage Crew who won the challenge and earned $12,000.

Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch so far. The popular series has been well-received by viewers and as the season progresses, competition is set to get stiffer with contestants trying to work their best to win cash prizes. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the show next Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

