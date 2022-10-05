Nailed It! Season 7 winners: Who took home $10,000 cash prize in the Netflix show?

Netflix has released four bingeworthy episodes of Nailed It! Season 7 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The episodes saw three contestants each participating in interesting and unique baking challenges, competing to win the trophy and the grand cash prize of $10,000. The chosen theme for this season was Halloween, which made the challenges even more interesting.

Spolier Alert: This article contains spoliers about the show.

Contestants who won each episode of Nailed It! Season 7 include: LaJeanne McKinney, Norman Collier, Charles and Helen Williams.

Hosted by actress and comedian Nicole Byer, the show will feature renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres, who will judge the contestants' cakes alongside guest appearances by celebrities from famous Netflix shows. The show's synopsis reads:

"The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favourite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!”

Winners, guest appearances, challenges and more explored of Nailed It! Season 7

Nailed It! is an extremely popular reality show that features a bake-off among three amateur bakers who compete to replicate elaborate and complicated cakes found on the internet, for a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000. Season 7 of the series comprised of four episodes, unlike its past seasons with a higher number of episodes.

Each episode comprised a competition of two rounds. The first challenge is called the "Baker's choice." The contestants in this round will have to choose from three existing confectionaries to recreate with the help of a menu. The winner of the challenge receives a special golden hat and a small prize.

The second round, called Nail It or Fail It, will give the contestants two hours to recreate a complicated cake from scratch. The winner will be given the trophy and the cash prize.

Check out what challenges were in store for the contestants, special guests who graced the stage and the list of winners.

1) Episode 1 - Cobra Kai

Mary Mouser, who played Samantha LaRusso on Cobra Kai, joined the contestants as a special guest judge. The contestants were computer science teacher LaJeanne McKinney, animal lover Candice, and fellow Cobra Kai actor Gianni Decenzo.

For the first round, the contestants had to recreate different flavored "Cobra Kai Prestzels." LaJeanne won the golden hat and a bakery set. The final round asked them to make a Halloween dance fight cake. LaJeanne once again took the win and the cash prize of $10,000.

2) Episode 2 - The Witcher

The contestants for the second Nailed It! the episodes were: Renaissance and cosplay lover Norman Collier, magic believer Audra Frend, and Deputy Sheriff Marcus Miller. They were joined by popular comedian Tone Bell as the guest judge.

For the first round, the contestants had to make 3D creature-face cupcakes based on the drama series, The Witcher. Norman took the win and a cake decor set. The second round had them make "Geralt in the bathtub cake" in two hours. Norm took the trophy and the cash prize with his delicious cake.

3) Episode 3 - Umbrella Academy

The third Nailed It! The episode featured contestants: neonatologist Charles, writer Erika, and admissions counselor Tao. They were joined by one of the stars of Umbrella Academy, Emmy Raver-Lampman.

The first round had the contestants make doughnuts inspired by the series. Tao took the win with his fully baked and crunchy doughnut and earned a bakeware set. For the second round, they had to make "The Hazel and Cha-Cha cake" in two hours. Charles took home the cash prize of $10,000.

4) Slime Time

On the final episode of Nailed It!, the contestants - high school science teacher Phil Janiszewski, retired nurse Helen Williams, and NFL player Justin Bethel - had to feature "slime" as their ingredient. They were joined by actress and comedian Chelsea Pereti.

For the first round, the contestants had to make their chosen version of slimy pumpkin cake. Justin took the win, the golden hat and a popcorn prize package. The second round had them make "Alien Autopsy Cake." Helen took home the cash prize for her delicious cake.

Nailed It! has been extremely popular with viewers. Although there have been fewer episodes this season, the show has certainly upped the entertainment quotient. All four episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

