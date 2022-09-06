Cobra Kai Season 5: 5 lesser-known facts about Daniel LaRusso

Cobra Kai's fifth season will be premiering on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. The show is a prequel to the film series The Karate Kid, in which Daniel LaRusso also played a key role.

Daniel (played by Ralph Macchio) is a responsible father in Cobra Kai. He also owns and operates a car dealership. Daniel's early relationship with Johnny, as well as later relationships with Miguel and Robby, have a significant impact on the arcs of the other characters.

Daniel LaRusso's character has also been central to this season. The contrast between his characters in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai exemplifies Daniel's significant character arc over the years.

Things you probably didn't know about Cobra Kai's Daniel LaRusso

1) He capitalizes on martial arts to push his business

Daniel LaRusso (Image via IMDB)

Daniel renounces Karate in order to concentrate on his business. The LaRusso family opens the LaRusso Auto Group, a car dealership. Daniel retires and instead promotes his dealership through martial arts, completely refocusing his attention on his family and work. He and Amanda become parents to Samantha and Anthony.

When Johnny reappears in his life, he is inspired to teach Karate. He eventually accepts his calling. Despite being a foregone conclusion, Daniel's return to Karate was a fantastic step forward in the show's narrative.

Casper Raymundo @CasperRaymundo The highly-anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai is hitting Netflix next week, and the trailer promises a lot of fun and excitement. The new season of The Karate Kid sequel series teases Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in their most vulnera… The highly-anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai is hitting Netflix next week, and the trailer promises a lot of fun and excitement. The new season of The Karate Kid sequel series teases Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in their most vulnera… https://t.co/zTqliwEPEf

2) His life was very similar to that of Miguel Diaz

A still from Cobra Kai (Image via IMDB)

Many fans compare Miguel Diaz to a modern Daniel LaRusso because of their similar life experiences. Miguel is a shy, unfamiliar kid at the start of Cobra Kai. Being bullied shapes him into the fighter, he eventually becomes. Miguel is inspired by Johnny, whom he eventually convinces to train him.

Even Daniel LaRusso, wasn't always the fighter he grows to be. His life story also includes instances of bullying, after which he seeks to learn to fight from the man who helps him. Both characters are strong fighters and extremely stubborn individuals who pursue Karate rather than having the martial art happen to them by chance or lineage.

3) He lost his father when he was eight

Daniel from The Karate Kid (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Daniel had a difficult childhood, but he overcame it and went on to build a better life for himself. Daniel grew up in New Jersey and lost his father to a terminal illness when he was eight. He was raised by a single mother who was financially strapped.

Later, LaRusso mentions that he was able to spend time with his father in his final days before his death, which made him very proud. Daniel considers those final moments to be his most vivid childhood memory.

4) Johnny and Daniel's relationship was similar to Robby and Miguel's

Johnny and Daniel in Cobra Kai (Image via IMDB)

Although Johnny inspired Daniel to return to Karate in the show, the two men were not always on good terms. Daniel and Johnny, like Robby Keene and Miguel Diaz, have been feuding since they were children. Their rivalry dominates the first half of the story, while Robby and Miguel's rivalry dominates the second half.

It all starts when Daniel is forced to attend the same school as Johnny after his mother is transferred. There, Johnny and the Cobra Kai gang harass Daniel. Daniel's determination to learn to fight is strengthened by the harassment, he faces.

Fans anticipate Robby and Miguel joining forces as a result of the twist in Johnny and Daniel's story.

5) A character was intially named Daniel Webber

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio (Image via Looper)

When the writers conceptualized Daniel's character, they named him Daniel Webber. A number of actors, including Tom Cruise, Charlie Sheen, Robert Downey Jr., Nicolas Cage, Sean Penn and Keanu Reeves, were considered for the role. When it was determined that Ralph Macchio was the best fit for the role, Daniel's surname was changed to LaRusso to accommodate his ancestry.

The actor also named his son Daniel after his character, expressing how important the role was to him.

The Cobra Kai's fifth season will be released on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

