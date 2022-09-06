Cobra Kai Season 5: 5 lesser-known facts about Miguel Diaz

Cobra Kai is a 2018 television series that is a sequel to the popular film series The Karate Kid. The popular martial arts-themed comedy-drama has four seasons so far, with the fifth set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Although the show first aired on YouTube Red, Netflix acquired Cobra Kai in June 2022, bringing it to a much larger global audience.

Miguel Diaz is a prominent character on the show. His rivalry with Robby Keene, his erratic relationship with Sam, and his attachment to Johnny, make him one of the show's most memorable characters.

On that note, let's have a look at five things you probably didn't know about Cobra Kai's Miguel Diaz.

1) His childhood was very similar to Robby's

One of the most important factors explaining Robby and Miguel's behavior is their childhood experience. They were both victims of parental neglect. While Robby's father turned to alcohol after his mother died, abandoning his son; Miguel's father was involved in the drug trade, forcing his mother to relocate to the United States.

Robby finds a father figure in Daniel while Miguel finds one in Johnny. Miguel's close relationship with Johnny fuels Robby and Miguel's rivalry, which stems largely from their childhood anger and resentment.

2) He was initially a very naive teenager

Miguel, who is raised by a single mother, develops into a naive and shy adolescent. He has asthma. His reflexes aren't great. Only after he forms a bond with Johnny and learns to fight does he learn to defend himself. Despite his naiveté, Miguel was obstinate when it came to making decisions.

The same determination causes him to persuade a hesitant Johnny to be his teacher to help him master his skills. He decides to do this by merely watching Johnny fight and recognizing his abilities. His development from a naive adolescent to a brave young man, is quite fascinating in Cobra Kai.

3) He sees Johnny as a father figure

Despite his reservations, Johnny eventually becomes Miguel's father figure. When Robby notices Miguel and Johnny getting close, their rivalry begins. Similarly to how Daniel becomes a father figure to Robby, Johnny becomes Miguel's mentor.

Although Miguel initially suspects Johnny prefers his biological son Robby over him, he later realises that this is not the case. Johnny does, however, tell him that he has many regrets, including abandoning Robby.

4) He has a hard time convincing Johnny to train him

Anyone who is familiar with Johnny's character knows that he is a tough nut to crack. He is preoccupied with himself to the point where, after his mother's death, he drowns himself in his grief, abandoning his pregnant wife. He also neglects his son for a long time.

Miguel is a tenacious character who does not give in easily, as evidenced by his relationship with Sam. He persuades Johnny until he caves in, almost admiring his refusal to give up. Miguel's tenacity is also part of what makes him a great fighter in Cobra Kai.

5) He gets bullied, which pushes him to learn to fight

Miguel is a completely different character the first time we meet him in Cobra Kai. He is terrified and naive. A group of West Valley High School students, led by Kyler, approach Miguel and bully him. They physically abuse him by pushing him into a nearby car. Fortunately, the person in the car comes to his rescue and keeps him safe.

His resentment over this incident drives him to convince someone like Johnny to train him to fight. He only continues because the incident has stayed with him, and he would rather be in control than a victim. The bullying that occurs early in the show is crucial to Miguel's character development.

The Cobra Kai's fifth season will be released on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. Miguel is played by Xolo Mariduena, and showgoers are eager to see where Miguel's character will go in this new season, as he is also expected to get along with Robby in the near future.

