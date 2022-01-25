Warning: This article contains spoilers

Cobra Kai season 5 has been filmed and according to multiple reports, fans won’t have to wait an entire year. After an action-packed season 4 finale featuring many twists, next season could shape up to be the best one yet.

Terry Silver's double-crossing of John Kreese was quite the surprise and he now takes over from Cobra Kai and franchises. Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, was an excellent addition and could have many more surprises in store. Chozen also returned in the season 4 finale, which provided a better idea of what direction they’ll will be heading in.

With many past Karate Kid characters returning, it’ll be interesting to see how their story continues. The conclusion of season 4 left many questions that will hopefully be answered in the new season. This list will look at 5 questions that could be answered in Cobra Kai season 5

#5) How big of a role will Miguel Diaz’s father have in season 5?

One of the main talking points since the first season has been the identity of Miguel Diaz’s father. His father has been described as a bad individual throughout the series, which had viewers creating many theories.

Season 4 provided more clarity as Miguel revealed to Daniel that he found out his father lives in Mexico. Following the All-Valley tournament, he left a note for his mother saying that he’s going to find his father. However, in another plot twist, Carmen tells Johnny Lawrence that his father doesn’t know his son exists.

Miguel’s father being unaware he has a son makes things interesting because he might not be accepting of him. It remains to be seen how significant of a role he’ll have in the series. But, Johnny and his son, Robby, both tracking him down could signify it could be for more than one episode. Miguel's story arc of going to Mexico could potentially become just as significant as Daniel's trip to Okinawa, Japan.

Edited by shilpa17.ram