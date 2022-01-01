'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 10 review: Unexpected wins and losses

The final episode of Cobra Kai season 4 brings in a lot of twists and turns. As the tournament progresses into its final leg, the winner seems obvious, but not before some adrenaline-inducing rounds of karate. The fate of the Eagle Fangs dojo was sealed at the beginning of the episode when Miguel didn't return to the mat after his injury, leaving Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai as the remaining contenders.

Cobra Kai vs. Miyagi-Do: The sudden-death overtime

For the first time since 1985, when Daniel LaRusso was thrown into sudden death overtime by Terry Silver, Robby and Hawk faced off in the same decider round. Cobra Kai might seem like the obvious winner of the male championship with Robby on their side, but Hawk rises like a phoenix at the end of season 4 and takes the trophy home to Miyagi-Do.

Samantha LaRusso displays her own form of karate

In the all-female round of championships, Samantha fights opposite Cobra Kai's Tory. By now, the Miyagi-Dos have realized that their strategies won't work because the opponents already know their style, thanks to Robby.

Watching his daughter fight using a combination of techniques taught by him and Johnny, Daniel remembers the words of his sensei, Mr. Miyagi, about the importance of learning your own form of karate. Thus, he finally joins hands with Johnny to defeat Cobra Kai once and for all by encouraging Samantha to trust what she has learned from both of them.

However, their partnership is a little too late in the game since despite doing everything right, Samantha still loses to Tory.

Terry Silver has been bad news all along

One should have known the silver-haired psychopath would eventually show his true colors and he did just that. Terry Silver, who came to Kreese's aid this season, has stirred quite a lot of trouble since his entry. However, his real trickery was unveiled at the end of Cobra Kai season 4.

After winning the All Valley Tournament when the Cobra Kais were headed to celebrate, Tory spotted Silver thanking the referee for tipping the scales in their favor without arousing suspicion. It also turned out that he hatched a plan with Stingray to remove Kreese from the picture.

Kreese brought in Silver to become his partner in Cobra Kai, but Silver betrayed him by getting him arrested for assaulting Stingray, leaving Silver the sole owner of the now expanding Cobra Kai franchise.

Verdict

The final episode of Cobra Kai is full of twists and turns as the tournament comes to a close with both winners and losers alike left to deal with the aftermath. After realizing their masters only cared about settling personal scores throughout the tournament, the students were left feeling like pawns in an elaborate game.

There is a real sense of poignancy conveyed as the students are left searching for their own identity and morals after this tournament. Unfortunately, it's not just them, but senseis Johnny and LaRusso too are left with a lot to think about after their bitter loss and the potential end of their dojos.

The episode is certainly one of excitement, emotionality, and meaningful realizations as the various characters are left picking up pieces of their identity and relations after the tournament. The end of Cobra Kai season 4 also leaves viewers enlivened with the prospect of another season.

