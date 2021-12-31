'Cobra Kai' season 4 episode 2: La Russo's first strike

Cobra Kai's fourth episode is a Daniel-Johnny centric one that delves into their training methods and philosophies. It also introduces a new young character, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). Other subplots graze past the episode but none of them is as evident and present as the one with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Netflix's Cobra Kai also delves into intricate issues like bullying in middle school, this time involving La Russo's son as part of the bully gang. Meanwhile, Robby teaches Miyagi's techniques to his Cobra Kai teammates and by fusing it with their own, a whole new style is born.

La Russo enjoys the flavor of Cobra Kai's aggession

The majority of the episode dealt with a more laid-back and comical approach as the two senseis unable to configure or co-relate their techniques and teaching methods. Ultimately, they decide to teach each other their techniques for a better understanding and the development of mutual respect.

This is a big step towards training their teams for the tournament, which is the direction the show is moving towards at the moment. While Miyagi techniques are flawlessly executed and taught by LaRusso, he also gets a taste of Johnny's unorthodox and ruthless battle style.

As Johnny realizes the potential of Miyagi's prefected ancient techniques, LaRusso understands the effectiveness of the Cobra Kai methods. This training seems to be working in the right direction and in the bigger picture, may be the way out of this situation.

Daniel and Johnny go to a hockey game where Johnny time and again instigates a particularly aggressive player in a folly to get Daniel to get into a fight where he doesn't fight only to defend; his chief technique.

After the game, the players go after Daniel while Johnny slips out. After the players talk foul about his wife, Daniel does his first strike for the very first time. He proceeds to take all the players down. His expression at the end suggests that he did enjoy that.

Amanda's warning and Kenny's embarrasing start

Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) visits Tory (Peyton List) with a stern warning about not touching her daughter before their tournament. Kreese figures it out and calls Tory into his office, getting her to say what Amanda told her.

Kreese immediately talks to Amanda and tells her about Tory, in a way destroying many viewer-formed opinions about the cruel Tory.

Meanwhile, another sub-plot involved La Russo's son with a few other bullies catfishing another student and taking an embarrassing video of him. His peers ask LaRusso junior to take a hit at the boy which goes against his morals. However, before he can do that, Kenny runs away.

They still circulated the video in school, making Kenny a loner and the sad end of the joke.

This episode is relatively light-hearted and the next ones may delve deeper into the actual training of students.

