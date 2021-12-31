'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 7 review: A lesson in cheating, exploiting, and fatherhood 

Another episode of Cobra Kai season 4 sees the four masters navigating difficult waters, as each of them face personal problems. With Johnny and Carmen's blossoming relationship causing problems for Miguel, Anthony's bullying at school disappointing Daniel, and tensions rising between Kreese and Silver, the episode is rightly titled 'Minefields'.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Cobra Kai's lesson in exploiting the opponent's weakness

After being bullied by Anthony at school, Kenny confides in Robby, who grows to develop a soft spot for the young trainee. On the same day, Kreese and Silver decided to teach their students a lesson in exploiting the opponent's weakness while sparring. The lesson ends up being a competition between Kreese and Silver. Will there be an eventual riff in Cobra Kai? It remains to be seen.

Cobra Kai dojo is known for being aggressive and playing dirty, a principle that is shared by Johnny and the Eagles. Which is why Johnny teaches his pupils a lesson in cheating, which is mastered by the new female recruit Devon Lee.

The prodigal son being not so prodigious

When Daniel finds a Cobra Kai jersey in his son Anthony's room, the latter makes up a false narrative about being bullied by Kenny at school. With his own animosity towards the dojo, Daniel decides to train his son to stand up to the Cobra Kai pupils.

However, Anthony's indifference towards karate becomes apparent when he hires someone to do the task Daniel assigned to him. After getting reprimanded by his father, Anthony takes a look at Daniel's trophies and achievements from his sparring days. He also learned about Mr. Miyagi's belief in his talents when, as an infant, he kicked the karate legend in the face, becoming the only one to do so.

Anthony's actions, however, led to more disappointment for Daniel when he was suspended from school for being a serial bully. Evidence of him having bullied Kenny several times comes to light.

Johnny's new strings with Miguel

Apart from being his sensei, Johnny also becomes a father-figure to Miguel when he starts officially dating Carmen. The new territory makes Johnny uncomfortable and leads him to treat Miguel differently, much to the latter's chagrin.

However, the two share a deep, emotional moment and resolve these new challenges, with Johnny resuming his sensei stance with Miguel. Sam also joins them in training and it will be interesting to see what that means for her position in Miyagi-Do.

Verdict

Also Read Article Continues below

The seventh episode of Cobra Kai season 4 follows the four mentors on an emotional minefield. While the tension between Kreese and Silver creates intrigue, the changing dynamics between Johnny and Miguel make for hilarity and wholesomeness. At the same time, the season once again focuses on the subject of bullying and inappropriate use of karate at school.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider