'Cobra Kai' season 4 episode 1: Will Silver return to haunt?

Cobra Kai resumes its fourth season at the end of the third season where John Kreese (Martin Kove) asks Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to settle things the old way, in a tournament against his ruthless Cobra Kai. This leads to an unlikely alliance between Daniel and Johhny and their groups.

This episode sees the excitement and tension between the two great sensei mainly due to their lack of resemblance in training methods. While Johnny sticks to his ruthless training, now a bit more morally correct, Daniel teaches the ancient Miyagi-do, learned from his own master.

John Kreese, meanwhile, goes to seek out an old friend to help him in the quest to teach his students and prepare them for the upcoming tournament.

'Cobra Kai': The training techniques and the misfit

Cobra Kai treated the newly formed alliance with some intricate humor that was very easy-going and relatable. Fans of Karate Kid would know the bitter rivalry between Daniel and Johnny. However, seeing them try to mold into a new friendship is delightful.

Netflix's Cobra Kai also focuses on the newly returned Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), who has difficulty settling in after his heinous deeds over the past seasons. He is not accepted by his comrades and Johnny is tough on him.

Despite this, the end of the episode sees how Johhny and Daniel continue to inspire in their way when the students join hands with Hawk and begin building a practice platform. It gives the first sign of hope that maybe Johnny and Daniel's attempt together could succeed.

Robby's persistence and the return of Silver?

Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) was an ex-teammate and colleague of Kreese. Seeing the alliance of Johnny and Daniel, Kreese thinks of him as the only option and visits him. He is shocked to see the state Terry Silver lives in. Terry has taken up therapy, has a wife, a big house and leads a life of peace and sophistication.

Kreese tries to talk him into his plan, but he refuses, saying his old methods were immoral and psychopathic.

On the other end, Robby, who was given a talk by Kreese earlier, goes to the Cobra Kai students and wants to teach them in the absence of Kreese. The students refuse to accept him, but after he beats them single-handedly, they agree to be trained by him.

When Kreese returns, he sees Robby teaching them Miagi-do to beat the students who train in Miagi-do.

Also Read Article Continues below

The last scene sees Silver going to his wine cellar to get a bottle, but his impulse is regenerated and he kicks a bottle to the wall indicating that he may come back for the fight.

Edited by Srijan Sen