'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 8 review: This one's really gonna sting 

Stingray is back in the eighth episode of Cobra Kai season 4 and with or without him, a lot of people are stung by enmity, jealousy, and just plain ol' karate. As the students attend prom, the masters have their own mess to deal with.

The episode, titled Party Time, features the party going haywire when exes from rival dojos have a showdown.

A very Cobra Kai prom

In a Cobra Kai lesson about balance, Robby and Tory hatch a plan to throw everyone off-balance by making an unexpected appearance at the school prom. While Miguel and Sam decide to have a non-karate moment at their dance, their enjoyment is shortlasted when Robby and Tory make a fiery entrance.

After being ruffled by Robby and Tory's chemistry at the prom, the after-party didn't go well for Miguel and Sam either. Tory is forced to break her promise to Amanda after being attacked by Sam.

Subsequently, a four-way fight ensues between Sam, Tory, Robby, and Miguel. While the scuffle created a riff between Miguel and Sam, it only brought Robby and Tory closer.

Johnny spirals again

In order to prove his loyalty to Kreese, his fellow Cobra Kai sensei schemes to bait Johnny into a fight. He provokes him by meddling with Robby and Shannon's lives, leading a furious Johnny right into his trap.

However, the brawl between Johnny and Terry is interrupted by Kreese who is aggrieved by the latter's swindle and reminds him that all bets will be settled in the tournament.

Getting beat up by Terry and being unable to take care of his son leaves Johnny distraught and he indulges in heavy drinking. When Miguel finds him on the floor and puts him to bed, a very drunk Johnny confesses that he wants to be a father to Miguel.

But Robby's jibe at Miguel about Johnny only looking after him to overcompensate for his absence in his own son's life rings true. In his drunken stupor, Johnny blurts out Robby's name instead of Miguel's while reciprocating the latter's "I love you."

Stingray's unpleasant return to Cobra Kai

With his probation period over, Stingray is excited to return to Cobra Kai but he is disparaged by Kreese and kicked out in a humiliating manner. Clearly in denial about the rejection, Stingray considers it a challenge that he needs to undertake to prove his worth.

He throws the prom after-party at his house and proves his prowess to the students of the Cobra Kai dojo. Once again, he returns to claim his position within the dojo.

This time he is met with a drunk and exasperated Terry who beats him up. Will Stingray realize the betrayal by Cobra Kai and join another dojo? Tune in to the last two episodes as the tournament is about to begin.

Verdict

The eighth episode of Cobra Kai season 4 shows how the tournament has pervaded into the lives of the students and masters beyond the dojo. As students deal with personal battles and break the no-fight rules, it remains to be seen how all of this affects their performance in the tournament.

The episode is intense and creates a strained atmosphere as the climax approaches.

