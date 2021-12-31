'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 6 review: Adjusting to new changes 

Stakes are high during this season of Cobra Kai, with four senseis, three dojos and an ever-increasing number of students. The sixth episode of the season opens with new changes to the tournament proposed by the All Valley Committee.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

While some are overjoyed with these changes, others have to prepare for them. Apart from the tournament, this episode of Cobra Kai features several other changes and adjustments that lead to more talk and less sparring. However, there is not a single dull moment despite the lack of physical action.

Terry's Silver gives Cobra Kai an advantage

When the All Valley Committee introduces skill competitions and gender division in the upcoming karate tournament, Cobra Kai and Miyago-Do rejoice because of the female fighters in their groups. However, since their split from the Miyagi-Dos, the Eagle Fang Karate lacks female students.

After his best efforts to find a girl to join his dojo, Johnny loses his recruit Piper to the Cobra Kai dojo because of their lucrative merch financed by Terry. Many more students join Kreese and Silver due to their appeal with the cool Cobra Kai karate gear. More numbers and a strong agreement between the two senseis definitely gives the Cobra Kai dojo an upper hand, so far.

Johnny and Miguel's hunt for a female student

The scenes involving the Eagle Fang Karate dojo needing a new female recruit are sure to elicit laughs from viewers. Cobra Kai's uniqueness lies in successfully balancing light-hearted moments with an overall theme of discipline and seriousness, that is, karate and its principles.

For this new task, Johnny learns feminism and demonstrates the hilarity of a boomer trying his best to be woke, or as Johnny said it, "yes, I'm awake." But he stole the show with his grasp on the woke culture, even though his efforts turned out to be futile. The Eagles did find a female recruit, though in the last place they could have imagined – the debate club.

Tory comes back to school and Eli returns to Miyago-Do

Tory's problems were exacerbated by her Aunt Kandace showing up to claim her mother's fortunes. In a desperate attempt to make things better for herself and her brother, she pleaded with Amanda to sign off on her return to school, with the promise of staying away from Sam.

Amanda's sympathy for Tory upsets Sam and Daniel, which forces her to reveal her own past with delinquency and how she wants to break the pattern for Tory. This prompted Daniel to do some of his own pattern breaking with Robby, by warning him about Terry, only to be interrupted by the now Cobra Kai sensei.

Daniel and Amanda may have forgiven Tory but Sam remains hostile towards her and gives her a bellicose welcome back at school. It remains to be seen whether Tory will be able to keep her promise with Sam's provocations.

Meanwhile, Demetri goes back to convince Eli to return to Miyagi-Do, citing the need for an apt combatant against Robby in the tournament. Eli, who has decided to give up karate after he was assaulted by Cobra Kai students, gives in to Demetri's requests after watching a wacky video. Demetri and Eli's Binary Brothers video apparently has a deeper meaning and convinces Eli to be the Batman to Demetri's Alfred.

Verdict

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, the sixth episode of Cobra Kai season 4 requires various characters to adjust to new changes by either thinking outside the box or breaking old patterns. The episode is a fun mix of meaningful conversations and humorous incidents. The episode also sets a new tone going forward into the much anticipated tournament.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider