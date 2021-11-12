Where to watch 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight'? Release date, trailer and all about big cat activist's series

On November 13, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight will reveal to its audience a different side of animal activist, Carole Baskin. After being portrayed as a super villain on Netflix's Tiger King, Carole is here to clear up the confusion.

The Discovery+ exclusive series, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight, will showcase Baskin and her husband Howard getting their hands dirty, while investigating the treatment of big cats and confronting dangerous zoo operators.

Read on to find out everything regarding the controversial series.

When is Carole Baskin's Cage Fight releasing?

The unfiltered non-fiction series, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight, premieres on Discovery+ on November 13.

In addition to streaming Carole Baskin's Cage Fight, fans can also join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #CaroleBaskinsCageFight.

Sneak Peak of Carole Baskin's Cage Fight

The dramatic trailer for Carole Baskin's Cage Fight is finally out. The Tiger King plot clearly thickens in this series as Carole Baskin shares her story.

In the trailer, Carole is heard saying,

"We were told Tiger King is a documentary about the abuse of wild animals. It turned out to be a reality TV show at best. I've been going after animal exploiters for decades. Joe Exotic is one of them, and he's in jail. I want to go on to bringing down the next bad guy."

The premise of Carole Baskin's Cage Fight

Carole Baskin became a pop culture phenomenon after her stint with Netflix's Tiger King. Unfortunately, the series tarnished her image, indicating she had murdered her husband, but Carole treated the speculation as gossip.

In January 2020, the owner of G.W. Zoo Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin. The judge later awarded Joe's property to Baskin.

In Carole Baskin's Cage Fight, Carole investigates the property for further evidence of animal trafficking and abuse, exposing many shocking moments along the way.

“This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come ‘behind the scenes’ with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals. This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones,” said Baskin.

During the search, Joe Exotic’s niece, Chealsi, oddly provides help to Baskin while navigating around different areas of the zoo.

The series will also feature Carole's Big Cat Rescue volunteers going on separate missions to gather evidence against illegal zoo tours and animal abuse at roadside zoos.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Carole Baskin's Cage Fight premieres on Saturday, November 13, 2021 on Discovery+.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider