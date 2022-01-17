5 Takeaways from Cobra Kai season 4

Cobra Kai has continued to gain popularity since its premiere on YouTube Red in 2018. It's a sequel to The Karate Kid trilogy and follows Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 30+ years later. There have been many twists along the way and the series has since become a hit on Netflix.

The series features many references to the original film and has continued the story through younger characters. Many past characters have also returned, including sensei John Kreese, Ali Mills, and Chozen.

The creators of the series topped that in season 4 by bringing Terry Silver back into the fold. Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, was an over-the-top villain in Karate Kid III and has been an incredible addition.

Season 4 had many character arcs that were well received by both critics and viewers on Netflix. This list will look at five takeaways from Cobra Kai season 4.

Warning: Article contains spoilers

#5. Cobra Kai’s new addition Kenny Payne gets revenge

Cobra Kai added a new cast member in season 4 as Dallas Dupree Young joined the cast as newcomer Kenny Payne. He was introduced as a likable character that was preparing for his first day at his new school. But ends up transitioning into one of the dojo's top students after he’s bullied by Anthony LaRusso and his friends.

Payne’s character arc is an interesting one. Robby Keane takes him under his wing and helps with his training. But Payne begins to become more of a villain as the season progresses. He buys-in to sensei Terry Silver’s teachings and begins his quest for revenge on LaRusso. It works as he traps LaRusso and his friends in at the school's library and beats them down.

In episode 10, Payne attacks him again and tells him that he intends to continue terrorizing him in high school. This was an important moment because it signaled that Payne will become one of the main villains in the series.

