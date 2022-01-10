5 fighters who live the lives of Cobra Kai characters

The latest season of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix on the last day of 2021.

The series is a comedy-drama revival of the 80’s hit movie franchise, The Karate Kid, with the plot taking place nearly four decades after the original aired in movie theaters in 1984. Cobra Kai is currently one of the most-watched shows on Netflix over the past couple of years.

One of the biggest reasons why the show has been such a runaway success is because of its terrific acting. Led by its original stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), many of the original actors reprise their roles, with the addition of a fresh new cast of young stars.

The new characters are lifelike and relatable, each with their own struggles and triumphs. Fans of the franchise have raved about the show’s ability to invoke feelings of nostalgia, bringing together throwback 80’s themes including its incredible soundtrack, while providing a fresh new story.

If you call yourself a martial arts fan but haven’t yet gotten the chance to catch this wonderful series, maybe you can better relate with these characters through some current fighters in ONE Championship who live the fictional backgrounds in their actual lives.

Read on to find five of the top characters in Cobra Kai and their ONE Championship counterparts.

#5. Cobra Kai’s Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz and ONE Championship’s Joshua Pacio

Eli Moskowitz was a shy boy who was often bullied because of his cleft lip during the first season of Cobra Kai, with only his mother to lean on during difficult times.

Later, he is inspired to try and stand up to his bullies by joining Cobra Kai. Eli gained confidence and built his karate skills through the tough love of sensei Lawrence, transforming himself into a confident young fellow who later became known as ‘Hawk'.

As Eli evolved as a fighter, he learned even more techniques and philosophies after sensei John Kreese took over the dojo. However, he soon left the dojo to try to make amends with his friends. In the fourth season, Eli becomes an integral member of the combined Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang Karate.

While he wasn’t bullied in his youth, ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio was an overweight kid living with his mother, as his father worked overseas. His uncle, a Muay Thai practitioner, helped get him into martial arts to help him make a change in his life.

Soon, ‘The Passion’ made an incredible personal transformation, much like ‘Hawk', as he cut weight and improved on his craft.

Similar to 'Hawk's' character, Pacio also evolved by learning under the tutelage of another coach. Team Lakay’s Mark Sangiao helped elevate Pacio's skills in the sport that transformed him.

Pacio sporting a hairstyle that shoots upward is only a bonus in this comparison.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim