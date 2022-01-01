'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 9 review: The 51st All Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament begins

The much-awaited All Valley Tournament begins in Cobra Kai season 4's penultimate episode. Several dojos vie for the championship, but for three of them, the stakes are personal. At the end of season three, it was agreed that if either Miyago-Do or Eagle Fang Karate win, Cobra Kai will close down forever and vice versa.

This episode of Cobra Kai is wholly focused on the tournament and also involves a musical surprise by Carrie Underwood. While the four teachers intend to settle personal rivalries with this tournament, the students slowly realize the implications of fighting against friends.

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 9 recap

This season's All Valley Tournament is meant to be a do or die for the dojos. The blacks, the whites, and the reds are all set to compete with each other to save their dojo and their sensei's career.

Despite their efforts to join hands to defeat Kreese and Cobra Kai, LaRusso and Lawrence could not move on from this decades-long rivalry. As a result, there are three main dojos for viewers to focus on – Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang Karate.

After the changes in the tournament made by the All Valley Committee, the three dojos in Cobra Kai season 4 have three potential ways to win – skills mastery, girls, and boys championships. The overall winning dojo is decided based on a points system.

After the skills round, the points table reads Cobra Kai first, Miyago-Do second and Eagle Fangs sixth. Once the sparring rounds begin, LaRusso soon realizes that Robby has disclosed his techniques to other Cobra Kai members. Meanwhile, Devon and Johnny resort to mathematical probability to determine their chances of winning, bringing Miguel's entire onus.

The three dojos advance into the quarterfinals and it's still any dojo's luck to be the grand champion. The combat is between Hawk and Miguel, who heads to the mat reluctantly at the prospect of fighting his friend. However, Miguel's injuries come back to haunt him as he is hindered by a muscle pull mid-fight and has to be taken out of the fight.

Verdict

The ninth episode of Cobra Kai season 4, "The Fall," marks the beginning of the All Valley Karate Tournament and the students and teachers are still reeling from personal issues and rivalries as they put on their game faces.

The episode is intense and fast-paced, presenting many martial arts skills and choreography. Cobra Kai series never fails to give its viewers the right dose of karate mixed with life predicaments. As the tournament progresses, the students soon realize how karate isn't helping them resolve these predicaments but causing them.

This episode presents a stark contrast in the moral philosophies of students and their masters. With the masters focusing solely on winning and their egos about their method being the right one, the students start getting disheartened at the personal costs of the tournament.

No matter who wins or loses this tournament, everybody seems to be losing something here. Perhaps not everyone, as we will find out in the final episode of Cobra Kai season 4.

