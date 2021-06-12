UEFA Euro 2020: Top 5 favourites to win the tournament

The UEFA Euro 2020 has been the biggest talk in town for the last few weeks. Originally scheduled for 2020, the tournament was shifted to this year (2021) due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Days have passed, months have gone by, it's finally the long-anticipated moment for football fans across the globe. The tournament kicked off yesterday in Rome as home team Italy locked horns with Turkey. The hosts were comfortable victors in a 3-0 result.

The competition will host many fantastic teams and world-class superstars who will be keen to mesmerize us with their eye-catching displays. With everyone having a keen eye on the coveted trophy, it is a battle that promises to go down the wire and produce special moments that will stick in the memory for several years.

All the countries participating in the tournament will surely fancy their chances of going all the way. That said, there are a few sides that look terrifying and well-poised to make history at the Euros this year. These nations are considered favourites by many as a result. Below, we highlight five of them.

#5 Spain

Thiago Alcantara and his mates will be keen to make history at the Euros once again this year

When it comes to the Euros, you simply can't write off the Spanish team. They are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament with three triumphs, a record they share with Germany. They are also the only side to win successive editions of the competition (2008 and 2012).

Manager Luis Enrique has got the team fired up for the Euros this summer. Recent results include a goalless draw with Portugal and a 4-0 thumping of Lithuania. La Roja are spoilt with options in all departments. Playing a decent style under the tactician, they've proved to be effective both in attack and defence. That type of balance is what wins you titles.

The likes of Jordi Alba, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Koke and Gerard Moreno will provide the squad with the needed experience. Meanwhile players such as Pedri, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo will make a perfect blend of youthful legs.

Enrique made the bold decision to snub Sergio Ramos, whose performances have been inconsistent in recent months. It remains to be seen if the gaffer will be proven right when their journey begins with a clash with Sweden on June 14.

