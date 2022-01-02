'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Episode 5: Who is the better sensei?

Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 5 was one of the most entertaining so far. Fans get to see the classic duo of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) fight yet again, recreating the legendary scene from John G. Avildsen's 1984 classic Karate Kid.

The episode, titled "Match Point," finally breaches the limits of Danny and Johnny's strained partnership. The episodes leading up to this one constantly hinted at their partnership not lasting, and here, that notion is cemented. In a drunken battle of egos, the two decide to go head-to-head with the condition that the winner takes all the students.

LaRusso vs Lawrence: A tinge of nostalgia

[Be warned: spoilers ahead!]

After trying to force an alliance for a long time and in denial of their inability to work together, they get into a half-drunk debate about techniques and mentalities. There are some truths spilled about each other that long-time fans will catch.

The tension goes up a notch when Kreese (Martin Kove) and Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) visit the two and it reminds LaRusso of the terrible time when he trained under Silver.

However, to add some humor to the mix, the creators decided on a more comical approach to this fight. Johnny posts about the fight on his social media, gathering a large amount of attention from students who come down to record and witness the two senseis fight.

The fight sees the two combatants go head-to-head in their respective fashions — Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do — but it ends with both knocking the other out at the same time, resulting in a tie.

Making either of them win at this point would have disrupted the balance. The two veterans decide to break off the alliance and their teams go separate ways.

'Cobra Kai' out to get the Hawk

The members of Cobra Kai have been looking out for Eli, better known by his alias Hawk (played by Jacob Bertrand). After the neat trick Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) pulled off on the Cobra Kai, they have been vowing revenge, but adhering to their sensei's word, they are not to use violence on the students.

When they set a trap and catch Eli off-guard in a tattoo shop, he is unable to defend himself. They cut off his iconic hair, breaking his spirit and morale.

Things seem to be heating up between the Cobra Kai and LaRusso and Johnny's students, who are not in an alliance anymore. It's apparent that the upcoming episodes will focus on the tournament.

