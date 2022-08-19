Cobra Kai Season 5: Trailer, release date, cast, and everything to know so far

Cobra Kai, expanding on the Karate Kid franchise, is now in its fifth season. Netflix recently announced the release date for the martial arts action drama and dropped a trailer alongside it.

The series debuted in 2018 and expanded on the Karate Kid storyline through the eyes of Johnny Lawrence, who had reopened the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, which reignited his rivalry with his long-standing competition Daniel LaRusso. Four years later, what turn has the story taken?

Trailer and synopsis of Cobra Kai season 5

Season 4 saw intense competition between Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, and Terry Silver at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. We saw some ugly rivalry between Johnny and Daniel while Tory defeated Samantha and took away the prize for the first-ever Girls' All Valley Championship.

The season ended with Terry double-crossing Kreese, which resulted in the latter's arrest. On the other hand, Miyagi-Do's position is also threatened after a bet at the All-Valley tournament, which meant he was no longer a functioning dojo.

Season 4 left us on a cliffhanger, and there are many questions that fans would like to have answered. Season 5 will hopefully bring us some clarity. Here is the official synopsis released by Netflix:

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

We also have a new trailer for season 5, which makes it clear that the stakes have never been higher. It gives a glimpse of super-villain Terry Silver and how much he has grown since season 4. He wants Cobra Kai Karate to expand and has been recruiting more senseis to pass on his unethical techniques. He is also determined to destroy Daniel LaRusso.

What is the release date?

Cobra Kai @CobraKaiSeries Nothing hits harder than a comeback. Cobra Kai returns with Season 5, only on Netflix Sept. 9. Nothing hits harder than a comeback. Cobra Kai returns with Season 5, only on Netflix Sept. 9. https://t.co/0auoaVsnX8

Netflix has announced that season 5 will be coming on the streaming platform next month. The release date has been confirmed as September 9, 2022.

Although initially a YouTube original, Cobra Kai was taken over by Netflix in 2020 during its third season. Since then, it has only gained more fans. Season 3 even bagged Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Stunt Work at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cast list for season 5 explored

Cobra Kai's main cast will be back for the fifth run of the series. The cast list is as follows:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Along with the regular faces this season, we will also see Sean Kanan join the cast, reprising his role as The Karate Kid III character Mike Barnes. Actress Anais Rojas and Alicia Hannah-Kim have also reportedly joined the series.

Catch the martial arts drama on Netflix this September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht