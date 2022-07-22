John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves' first look revealed

The first look of Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4, aka John Wick: Chapter 4, has been revealed by the makers on social media. The highly anticipated film is the fourth installment in the iconic John Wick franchise and is set to be released early next year.

The movie was set for a 2021 release but got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, reportedly, Reeves' scheduling conflicts. Read further and check out John Wick 4 first look featuring Keanu Reeves.

John Wick 4 first look: Keanu Reeves returns in his most iconic avatar

The official Twitter account for the John Wick 4 movie shared the first look of Keanu Reeves from the film. In the image, Reeves appears to be looking down, in a somber mood, at what seems like an altar, with candles lit all around him. The image doesn't give any more details, and the film's plot remains under wraps.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was pushed multiple times due to various reasons. The film was slated to release in May 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, scheduling conflicts arose as Reeves was working on The Matrix Resurrections, which meant that the film was pushed further. Production for John Wick 4 began in June 2021, and currently, it's slated to release in theaters in the US on March 24, 2023.

A sequel to the film, John Wick 5, was officially announced in August 2020 and was set to be filmed back-to-back, but the plan had to be dropped eventually. Currently, there's no news on when the film will be released.

More details about the John Wick franchise

The John Wick franchise began with the first film, titled John Wick, released in 2014. It tells the story of an ex-assassin who seeks revenge on those who stole his car and killed his beloved puppy, a gift from his deceased wife. A more detailed synopsis of the film on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist) -- John's former colleague -- puts a huge bounty on John's head.''

The movie received immense critical acclaim and was also a massive commercial success. It has garnered an enormous fan following across the globe. Many critics consider Reeves' performance in the film to be one of the finest in his career. A sequel titled John Wick: Chapter 2 was released three years later and faired well at the box office.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, released in 2019, was also a massive critical and commercial hit. It focuses on the titular character who tries to evade assassins who are out to kill him.

John Wick 4 will be released on March 24, 2023.

