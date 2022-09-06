What time will Cobra Kai Season 5 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more explored

After four seasons of captivating karate action, Cobra Kai is set to return with another season on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Expanding on the film franchise, The Karate Kid, the show managed to carve out a significant place for itself, enjoying good critical and commercial reception since its premiere. The fifth season comes only months after the fourth one, which premiered in December 2021.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai will follow up on the group's shocking loss at the All Valley Tournament. The teaser for the upcoming season shows an entirely different setting, where Terry Silver's (played by Thomas Ian Griffith) revamped Cobra Kai is going through a lot of positive changes, and the Miyagi-Do school of Karate seems to be struggling.

No official time has been announced for Cobra Kai's release yet, but going by the norm, it should be at 3 am EST. Read on for more details about the upcoming season of the show.

Cobra Kai season 5 trailer: It's a new day, it's a new life?

The trailer for the show's fifth season depicts the aftermath of the crucial All Valley Tournament at the end of the fourth season. The previous season ended unexpectedly as it dealt with the unlikely partnership of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

The teaser of the fifth season shows the team scattered and the masters shutting down the institution. Johnny Lawrence has seemingly taken up a different job and now drives Uber. The entire teaser focuses on Silver's attempts at expanding the Kai all around the valley, something LaRusso believes will significantly expose the kids to many risks.

LaRusso calls in an old rival, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), to stop this. Chozen will work with LaRusso to take Silver down and restore the valley to its most peaceful. Lawrence will hopefully join them in some part of the season. The trailer also shows some bitter and clever exchanges between Danny and Silver. By now, Danny has a long history with Silver and will try to hand him back some things.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season, as released by Netflix, reads:

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

The cast members of the new season include Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Thomas Ian Griffith as Silver, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Diaz, Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, Dallas Dupree, and Mary Mouser, among many others.

The prolific martial-arts drama will drop all of the episodes on Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. Much like the previous seasons, this one will also consist of 10 episodes.

