Cobra Kai Season 5: 5 lesser-known facts about Robby Keene 

Cobra Kai is a television series that first aired in 2018 and is a sequel to the popular film series The Karate Kid. The famous comedy-drama that is centered around martial arts, has had four seasons so far, with the fifth one set to premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

Although the show initially aired on YouTube Red, Netflix acquired Cobra Kai in June 2022, making it available to a much larger audience across the world.

Robby Keene is one of the show's most important and well-written characters. His childhood experiences, fears, and goals are all written to complement his character and provide his journey with depth.

Robby Keene is played by Tanner Buchanan, who has previously appeared in certain episodes of shows such as Modern Family, Grey's Anatomy and Fuller House. He also played a central role in Designated Survivor.

On that note, let's have a look at five things you probably didn't know about Cobra Kai's Robby Keene.

1) Robby was a troubled teenager

Robby from Cobra Kai (Image via IMDB)

Given all the suffering Robby endured as a child, it's no surprise that he is a fairly troubled teenager. It may seem at first like he is merely being a typical, rebellious teenager, but digging deeper into the plot exposes the truth about Robby's mental instability. Negligent and abusive parents caused Robby to develop some deeply problematic patterns of behavior.

Robby was the son of Johnny Lawrence and Shannon Keene. While Johnny lost his mother right before Robby's birth and was in grieving during his birth, Shannon gave birth to Robby alone.

She also tries her best to raise him alone. However, her tendency of substance abuse comes in the way of her parenting, while Johnny completely gives up on parenting and leaves the two to suffer. A lot of Robby's behavior in Cobra Kai can be understood based on his past.

2) He found a father figure in Daniel LaRusso

Daniel and Johnny (Image via IMDB)

Although Robby only began working at Daniel's dealership to get back at his negligent father in the first season of Cobra Kai, he soon finds a friend in Daniel and develops an assuring relationship with him.

Daniel also plays an important role in his life because he is the one who introduces Robby to Karate and goes onto give him training in the field.

What is lesser-known is that Robby, who is on the active lookout for a parent figure after being hurt by Miguel and Johnny's relationship, finds a father in Daniel.

He grows attached to Daniel is no time and is left deeply hurt when he goes to juvie and feels betrayed when he finds out Daniel turned him in. No matter what, Robby looks at Daniel as a father figure and strives for his approval.

3) Robby pushing Miguel off the balcony was an accident

Robbie in juvie (Image via IMDB)

The whole reason Robby ended up in the Juvenile Center was that he pushed Miguel off the second floor balcony, breaking the other boy's spine. This occurs after a heavy and heated up physical fight that the two get themselves into.

Although Miguel, towards the end, tries to forgive and arrive at a compromise, he ends up getting pushed off the balcony.

However, Robby never does this intentionally. It is in a moment where he loses balance that he ends up causing Miguel to slip off the balcony. The injury that Miguel faces is too painful and leads to dire consequences for Robby.

Robby and Miguel's rivalry, which is central to the premise of Cobra Kai, is further deepened by this incident.

4) His enmity with Miguel is also caused by his interest in Sam

Robby and Sam (Image via IMDB)

Another factor that leads up to Robby and Miguel's rivalry is their common interest in Sam and the consequent jealousy. Both of them date her at different points of time and assume each other to be competing for her attention.

Miguel even ends up physically hurting Sam when he gets into a fight with Robby over her. The romance in Cobra Kai is therefore filled with conflict and misunderstanding.

Even though the central reason for the rivalry is Miguel's relationship with Johnny, that Robby is jealous of, their relationship with Sam further makes the problem worse. Robby believes that Miguel is the cause of his loneliness as he takes over most of the relationships in his life.

5) His abandonment issues define most things about his character

Johnny from Cobra Kai (Image via IMDB)

Many of Robby's decisions in Cobra Kai, his anger and resentment can be explained by his deep-rooted abandonment issues. His parents' negligence towards his needs and his inability to trust people, caused him to lose some very valuable relationships and also made him doubt Sam and assume she was cheating on him.

Even when he goes to juvie, he faces some scarring loneliness and resentment and he begins to assume that everyone in his life would have forgotten about him and even abandoned the idea of him. His entire character in Cobra Kai is designed around his abandonment issues.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

