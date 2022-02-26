Full House reunion: Date, cast, and more details 

The iconic 90s sitcom, Full House, has a confirmed an upcoming reunion in March. The cast of the iconic show, which aired from 1987 to 1995, will reunite at 90's Con, as confirmed by E! News.

This is happening two months after the death of Bob Saget, a beloved member of the Full House family. Saget portrayed Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the house. He was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9, 2022.

The 90's Con will take place in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11 to March 13. Among other confirmed names, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber will be present. Read on for more details about the anticipated reunion.

"Like a Family reunion" - Dave Coulier

Full House star Dave Coulier, who portrayed Joey Gladstone, told E! News that:

"We're so close, that whenever and wherever we get together it's like a family reunion,"

He continued:

"This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We've been through everything together—births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We're a real family on and off camera."

The iconic show's cast seems very close in real life as well. The 90's Con will be a great opportunity for the long-term fans of the show to witness the stars at their most candid.

Full House followed the life of widower Danny (Bobby Saget), who had the responsibility of raising three young girls after the death of his beloved wife. His best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) and his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) helped him manage this responsibility, often leading to hilarious circumstances.

Screen Rant @screenrant



buff.ly/3t8EJrB At the upcoming '90s Con, several members of the #FullHouse cast will reunite publicly for the first time since Bob Saget's death. Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barner, and Scott Weinger will all be at the retro-themed convention. At the upcoming '90s Con, several members of the #FullHouse cast will reunite publicly for the first time since Bob Saget's death. Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barner, and Scott Weinger will all be at the retro-themed convention.buff.ly/3t8EJrB https://t.co/yRKaLN4qk4

The show was a major hit and aired for eight seasons. It has built a cult fan base, who have long waited for this reunion.

The cast of the show also released a joint statement, saying:

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

The reunion will also serve as a tribute to Bob Saget.

When is the Full House reunion scheduled?

The reunion of the show is scheduled in the 90's Con taking place in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11 to March 13. Among the cast of Full House, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger are confirmed to make an appearance.

Apart from them, other shows from the '90s will also reunite. Some of these shows are Boy Meets World, Family Matters, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. More shows may join this lineup for the two-day event.

Edited by Gunjan