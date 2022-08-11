How old is Sean Kanan? All about Karate Kid III actor set to return as Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai 5

55-year-old actor Sean Kanan will reprise his role as Mike Barnes in the upcoming fifth season of Cobra Kai. Kanan had earlier portrayed Barnes in John G. Avildsen's Karate Kid Part III. Netflix dropped the first-look images on Twitter, which included Kanan as Barnes.

The show's fifth season will premiere on Netflix on September 9, 2022. Before its release, let's look at some details regarding Sean Kanan and his role as Mike Barnes in the show.

Cobra Kai season 5: Everything you need to know about Sean Kanan and his character

Actor Sean Kanan was born on November 2, 1966, in Ohio. Over the years, he's essayed several memorable roles in various popular films and television shows. Besides his role as Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid III, he's known for his performances in iconic soap operas like General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

His film credits include Verotika, Beyond the Law, and 10 Attitudes, to name a few. He's also won and been nominated for quite a few awards over the years, including an Independent Series Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his performance in Studio City; a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination for his work on ABC's General Hospital, and more.

Kanan's most popular character, Mike Barnes, first appeared in the 1989 action flick, The Karate Kid Part III. Barnes is a highly talented martial artist who's won several major tournaments nationwide. He was known to be a ruthless Karate fighter in his early days.

In The Karate Kid Part III, the main villain, Terry Silver, hires Barnes after finding out about him via a magazine. Silver wants Barnes to defeat Daniel LaRusso at the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament.

Details about how Barnes would enter the narrative of Cobra Kai season 5 are being kept under wraps. In an interaction with Netflix, the makers, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, mentioned:

''As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks.''

More details about Cobra Kai season 5

Cobra Kai season 5 will continue to focus on the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Terry Silver, who's planning to expand his ruthless empire. Netflix dropped a teaser in May this year, which offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold this season.

Viewers can look forward to another thrilling and entertaining installment replete with stunning action scenes. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel shared a brief description of the upcoming fifth season of the show, which states:

''Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.''

Don't forget to catch Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix on September 9, 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht