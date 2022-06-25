Who is Mishael Morgan married to? All about 'The Young and the Restless' star's husband as she makes history with Daytime Emmy win

Mishael Morgan, a Trinidadian-Canadian actress, recently won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Amanda Sinclair in The Young and the Restless. The news grabbed a lot of attention online since Morgan was the first black actress to win this achievement.

In her award speech, the actress thanked her family and fans and also spoke about the importance of her victory. She said that she was born on a small island in the Caribbean and is currently standing on an international stage, being honored irrespective of her skin color and passport. She stated,

"Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best."

She continued,

"I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home. They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together."

Mishael Morgan is currently married to Navid Ali. They tied the knot in May 2012 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015. Her baby shower was co-hosted by actress Christel Khalil in July 2015. Following the birth of their son, the couple also welcomed a daughter in 2018.

Mishael Morgan's husband: Career, net worth, and more

Navid Ali and Mishael Morgan attend the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium (Image via David Crotty/Getty Images)

Born on March 12, 1985, Navid Ali is a popular actor and has mostly gained recognition as the husband of Mishael. Ali is most recognized for his role in the film Hazara Parkour.

The 37-year-old's net worth is reported to be over $500,000, with much of his fortune derived from his work in the entertainment industry. Since he does not have a Wikipedia page, further details about Ali's career, educational background, and family are yet to be revealed.

In brief, about Mishael Morgan

Also known as Marie-Charms Mishael Morgan, she first appeared in the teen drama series, The Best Years from 2008 to 2009. She was then cast in another sitcom, Family Biz.

Morgan played a recurring role in the CBC Television comedy-drama series Republic of Doyle in 2012 and played small roles in films like Casino Jack and Total Recall. She made guest appearances on Supernatural and The Listener and played an important role in The CW comedy web series, Backpackers.

The 35-year-old then portrayed Hillary Curtis in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2018. She returned to the show in September 2019, playing the role of a new character, Amanda Sinclair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far