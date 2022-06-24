How much is Mike Sorrentino worth? 'Jersey Shore' star's fortune explored as he reportedly owes $2.3 million in unpaid taxes

Television personality Mike Sorrentino is due to pay $2.3 million in taxes. According to legal documents, the Jersey Shore star did not pay back his debts to the IRS from 2010 to 2016.

A tax lien was issued against Sorrentino in April this year and his publicist stated that he is working hard to clear his debts.

Mike Sorrentino’s net worth explored

Also known as The Situation, he appeared in six seasons of the MTV reality show, Jersey Shore, from 2009 to 2012. He returned to the franchise in 2018 with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 39-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. Mike has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Mike Sorrentino has earned a lot from his work on reality TV shows (Image via Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

Following the success of Jersey Shore, he was paid $150,000 for each episode and his net worth was said to be $10 million at the time. However, he invested in some wrong places and failed to pay taxes, which decreased his net worth to $300,000.

Mike and his wife Lauren Pesce purchased a 9,800 sq. ft. house in Holmdel, New Jersey for $1.8 million. The property has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, an observation deck, a fireplace, a hot tub, and a courtyard.

Sorrentino was accused of tax fraud in September 2014 for not paying taxes worth $8.9 million. His attorney said that he and his brother Marc founded S Corporations, which failed to report income.

Several other charges were imposed against Sorrentino and his brother in April 2017. These included tax evasion and structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting thresholds.

Mike Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced to eight months in prison in October of the same year. He received two years of probation and was ordered to perform 500 hours of community service. He was, then, sent to New York’s Federal Correctional Institution in January 2019 and released in September the same year.

In brief, about Mike Sorrentino

Sorrentino has become popular for his appearances on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore. He then made guest appearances on other TV series like The Jay Leno Show, The Howard Stern Show andThe Ellen DeGeneres Show, among others.

He participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 11 and was a judge on the web series, New Stage, in 2011. He then appeared on the Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump in March 2011 followed by a small cameo in the ABC sitcom, Suburgatory, in February 2012.

Mike Sorrentino continued to appear on reality shows like The Choice, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Series. He participated in the Worst Cooks in America Season 9 in 2016.

He reunited with Jersey Shore cast members in the 2018 reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He was the main cast member for the first two seasons.

