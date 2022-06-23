Jerry Hall net worth: Rupert Murdoch's wife's fortune explored as couple head for divorce

Well-known businessman Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall are heading towards divorce. Meanwhile, their representatives have not yet commented on anything.

Dating rumors about Murdoch and Hall began in 2015, and they made their first public appearance in the final of the Rugby World Cup in November 2015. The soon-to-be-former couple announced their engagement in January 2016 and married in March 2016.

Rupert Murdoch-Jerry Hall divorce: Hall's net worth explored

Also known as Jerry Faye Hall, she started her career as a model in 1970s and later stepped into the world of acting with the 1989 superhero film Batman.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 65-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Although details on her assets are not available, she has earned a lot from her career in the modeling and entertainment industry.

Jerry Hall is popular as a model and actress (Image via Aurora Rose/Getty Images)

Hall made her modeling debut after being featured on the cover of Roxy Music’s fifth album, Siren. She appeared on the covers of around 40 magazines and won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fashion Group International Dallas in 2016.

Jerry started her acting career on stage and played the role of Cherie in the revival of Bus Stop in July 1988. After appearing in Bovril’s commercials, she portrayed Miss Scarlett on the 1993 television show Cluedo and the TV series, The Detectives.

She then appeared in the 2001 documentary, Being Mick, and prior to that, she played Mrs. Robinson in a Broadway production of The Graduate. She played Mother Lord in a production of Cole Porter’s High Society in 2005 and made a guest appearance on the TV show Hotel Babylon. She also appeared in the BBC sketch comedy series French and Saunders.

Hall participated in the tenth season of Strictly Come Dancing in September 2012 and was a judge for the Whitebread Prize in 2000.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall’s personal lives

Jerry Hall is Rupert Murdoch’s fourth wife. He first married Patricia Booker in 1956 and they had a child, Prudence, born in 1958. Murdoch and Booker split in 1967.

Rupert Murdoch then tied the knot with journalist Anna Torv in 1967, and they welcomed three children – Elisabeth Murdoch in 1968, Lachlan Murdoch in September 1971, and James Murdoch in December 1972. The pair divorced in 1999.

Following his divorce from Anna, the 91-year-old married entrepreneur and movie producer Wendi Deng the same year. Although it is unknown when they got separated, a source confirmed in June 2013 that Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng.

Jerry Hall, on the other hand, dated musician Bryan Ferry in 1975 and was in a relationship with Mick Jagger from 1977 to 1999. Hall and Jagger tied the knot in November 1990, but the marriage was considered illegal by the High Court of England and Wales in 1999, stating that it did not follow the rules and regulations.

Hall and Jagger had four children – Elizabeth Scarlett in 1984, James Leroy in 1985, Georgia May in 1992, and Gabriel Luke in 1997.

