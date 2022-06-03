Desiigner net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he flaunts wealth during altercation with LAPD

Desiigner had a verbal altercation with the LAPD after being pulled over. According to law enforcement sources, he was pulled over for driving without license plates and tinted windows.

The rapper stepped out of his car and approached the officer who stopped him. A video from the encounter shows the latter using pepper spray on him. This was despite the rapper letting them know he is not a threat and that there is no need to use force. He called the officer:

"Racist b**ch"

As the verbal dispute continued, the officer claimed that he could confiscate the vehicle. The singer responded by shouting:

“I got money all f***ing day.”

The songwriter then spotted a bystander filming the altercation. He approached the individual and asked:

“You know who I am right? Desiigner. Panda.”

Law enforcement sources stated that backup arrived at the site and they spoke to the artist, who signed his ticket and everyone left.

Desiigner’s net worth explored

Sidney Royel Selby III gained recognition for his 2015 debut single Panda, which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. He has been an independent artist since 2019.

Desiigner has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the music industry (Image via Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 25-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

Sidney began his music career under the nickname Dezolo. He released his first song, Zombie Walk, in December 2015. His commercial debut single, Panda, was released the same month. It was released on iTunes within five days and was re-released in February 2016.

He signed a record contract with Kanye West’s GOOD Music and appeared on two tracks, Pt. 2 and Freestyle 4. He performed at the 2016’s South by Southwest music festival. The rapper then confirmed the release of his first upcoming mixtape, titled Trap History Month.

Desiigner made a guest appearance on Champions, a single from GOOD Music’s compilation album, Cruel Winter. He then made his television debut and performed at the 2016 BET Awards. He released his first mixtape, New English, in June 2016. His next release was a single, Timmy Turner, the following month.

He appeared as a special guest on the Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World. Furthermore, BTS announced the release of a remix of their song Mic Drop featuring Sidney in November 2017, and it was released the same month. The rapper then released his single, Diva, in 2020.

Desiigner and three others were arrested back in September 2016 when a 911 caller claimed that he pulled a gun on them. He was found in an SUV with four others and the vehicle was searched.

Cops reportedly found oxycodone and guns for which drug and weapon charges were imposed on them, and they were detained. His felony gun charge was dropped by prosecutors in September 2016.

