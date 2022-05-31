Jack Antonoff net worth: Record producer's fortune explored as he gets engaged to Margaret Qualley

Musician Jack Antonoff recently got engaged to actor Margaret Qualley. Qualley was also spotted with a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger when she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new movie, Stars at Noon.

Qualley was joined by co-star Joe Alwyn at the premiere of their film in a black Chanel gown. They posed for photos on the red carpet and although Qualley kept her hand tucked within the ruffles of her dress, people were able to see a brief glimpse of the ring when Qualley entered the site of the event.

Margaret is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and Jack is the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers and was a guitarist and drummer in the indie rock band Fun.

Jack Antonoff’s net worth explored

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 38-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

Jack Antonoff has been a songwriter and record producer with various artists like Tegan and Sara, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo, and others. He is credited for having an impact on the sound of contemporary popular music.

He formed the band Steel Train with Scott Irby-Ranniar in 2002 and they signed a recording deal with Drive-Thru Records, and the band released an EP, For You My Dear, in 2003. Antonoff then formed the solo project Bleachers and released an album titled Strange Desire in July 2014 and one of the singles, I Wanna Get Better, topped the U.S. Alternative charts. He then released the second album, Gone Now, in June 2017.

He wrote songs for several well-known artists like Taylor Swift and Lorde. He produced the soundtrack for the 2018 romantic comedy-drama Love, Simon. He previewed a musical project called Red Hearse in June 2019. Red Hearse made its television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and their first studio album was released in August 2019.

Antonoff started his own music festival called Shadow of the City in 2015, which takes place annually at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He co-wrote the 2013 song Brave with Sara Bareilles and it sold around 160,000 digital copies, eventually peaking at number 61 on Billboard Hot 100.

Jack also created a Google Play docuseries titled Thank You and Sorry in 2015. He played the role of Baby Goya in the 2015 comedy-drama film Hello, My Name Is Doris. He contributed to the production of Pink’s 7th studio album, Beautiful Trauma, in 2017, and Kevin Abstract’s solo album Arizona Baby in 2019.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s relationship timeline

Rumors of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley dating each other began in August 2021 when they were spotted making out in New York City. They strolled around the city and stopped at the Milk Bar for some treats.

They were again spotted in New York City and packed on some PDA in Tribeca on a romantic stroll. They were next spotted together in Los Angeles.

The pair attended the AFI Awards luncheon in Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, in March 2022. They shared a kiss at the Critics Choice Awards the same month, and a news outlet also confirmed the news. Despite being nominated for her role in Netflix’s Maid, Qualley walked the red carpet solo.

Margaret Qualley made her acting debut in the 2013 drama film Palo Alto followed by the HBO TV series, The Leftovers.

