Ray Liotta net worth: Goodfellas star's fortune explored as he dies aged 67

Actor Ray Liotta recently passed away at the age of 67. He mostly gained recognition for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic, Goodfellas.

Reports say that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his project Dangerous Waters. The actor was engaged to Jacy Nittolo and is survived by his daughter Karsen.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.

Ray’s representatives were not available for comment and an official statement is awaited from his family members. Detailed information on his funeral remains unknown.

Ray Liotta’s net worth and career explored

Born Raymond Allen Liotta on December 18, 1954, the actor became famous for his roles as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, Henry Hills in Goodfellas, and Tommy Vercetti in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the John Q star’s net worth was estimated to be around $14 million. He accrued a lot of wealth from his career in film and television.

He sold his longtime Pacific Palisades home to Britney Spears for $7 million in 2007. Tax records state that he is the owner of another house in the Palisades and a home in Malibu.

Liotta also appeared in a few commercials for the cigarette suppression company Chantix in 2019.

Exploring the career of Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta gained recognition for his roles in Field of Dreams, Goodfellas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Ray Liotta started by working as a bartender at the Shubert Organization. He made his debut as Joey Perrini on the soap opera Another World in 1978. Following that, he then made his film debut with the 1983 drama film, The Lonely Lady.

He then appeared in Something Wild in 1986 for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture. He played the ghost of popular baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 fantasy drama film, Field of Dreams.

He became famous for his role as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 biographical crime film, Goodfellas. Furthermore, he appeared as a psychopathic cop in the 1992 thriller Unlawful Entry and played a major role in two science fiction films, No Escape and Unforgettable.

He was praised for his performances in the 1997 neo-noir crime drama film Cop Land and the 1998 crime film Phoenix. He played singer Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack and Charlie Metcalf in the television drama ER. He appeared on the 2006 CBS television series Smith.

Ray Liotta appeared as Justice Department official Paul Krendler in the 2001 film Hannibal and the father of drug dealer George Jung in the biographical crime film, Blow. He played the role of Detective Lieutenant Henry Oak in the 2002 crime thriller, Narc.

He narrated Inside the Mafia for the National Geographic Channel in 2005 and made a guest appearance on an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants in 2008. Liotta portrayed Detective Harrison in the 2009 comedy Observe and Report and appeared opposite Channing Tatum and Al Pacino in the 2011 crime thriller, The Son of No One.

Ray made his Broadway debut in the play Match in 2004. He then appeared in other films like Date Night, Snowmen, Killing Them Softly, Muppets Most Wanted, and The Identical.

He narrated the AMC docuseries The Making of the Mob in June 2015 and became a spokesperson for Pfizer’s Chantix advertising campaign in 2018.

