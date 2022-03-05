When did Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley get engaged? All about the cricket icon’s family as he passes away at 52

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52. News of his demise was confirmed in an official statement by his management company MPC Entertainment. The announcement read,

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

As per his management, the cricketer died due to a suspected heart attack and took his last breath inside his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne is survived by his daughters, Summer and Brooke, and son, Jackson. He shared all three children with his former wife, Simone Callahan. The cricket legend was also engaged to actress Elizabeth Hurley between 2011 and 2013.

A look into Shane Warne’s family and relationships

Shane Warne was born to his parents Keith and Bridgette Warne on September 13, 1969. He grew up with his brother Jason Warne.

The Australian leg spinner married Simone Callahan in 1995. The pair welcomed three children together before parting ways in 2005. Warne opened up about being a single father during an interview with The Herald Sun. He shared,

“I always made their lunches, walked them to school, took them to sport, etc. It was bloody hard - being a single parent is difficult, but fun too. I'm so glad they are 19, 21 and 23 now.”

Following his divorce from Callahan, the cricketer started dating actress Elizabeth Hurley in 2010. On October 2, 2011, Warne took to Twitter to announce his engagement to The Royals star. He wrote at the time,

“I didn't propose in front of 200 people at dinner. It was done privately and was very romantic - if I say so myself. Ps left knee is sore!!!”

A representative for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship also confirmed the news of Warne’s engagement to Hurley. The announcement read,

“Shane Warne has confirmed his engagement to actress Elizabeth Hurley after proposing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.”

Unfortunately, the couple decided to call it quits three years into their relationship and broke off their engagement in 2013. Warne called Hurley “a wonderful person” during A Week With Warnie interview in 2020.

During his Herald Sun interview last year, the cricketer mentioned that he is surrounded by a great family and amazing group of loyal friends.

Shane Warne’s sudden demise has left people across the globe completely shocked. The legendary leg-spinner will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans, and his legacy will always be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

