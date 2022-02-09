Who was Liam Neeson's wife? Actor reveals he fell in love with a woman in Australia

Actor Liam Neeson, 69, in an interview, has revealed that he fell in love with a woman who was already with someone else, while shooting his recent film Blacklight in Australia.

Last Monday, Liam Neeson, who spent several months of 2020 filming the movie in Melbourne, told Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr,

"I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers. Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humor. I made a couple of pals, I fell in love once there, but she was taken."

Intrigued by the confession, Koch sought the help of their audience in order to locate the said woman, as he noted,

"If you know the lady involved, go to the Facebook page. Give us some hints!"

Sunrise @sunriseon7 Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in #Blacklight , a new action thriller filmed in Australia! @NelsonAspen spoke to the star about why he "thoroughly enjoyed" his two weeks in hotel quarantine and the mystery Melbourne woman he "fell in love" with Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in #Blacklight, a new action thriller filmed in Australia! @NelsonAspen spoke to the star about why he "thoroughly enjoyed" his two weeks in hotel quarantine and the mystery Melbourne woman he "fell in love" with 👀 https://t.co/LLX1M2bJ0j

All about Liam Neeson's wife and her tragic death

Neeson suffered a tragic loss in 2009 (Image via John Sciulli/WireImage)

Liam Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson for almost 15 years, till her death in 2009. Richardson was born in 1963 to director and producer Tony Richardson and actress Vanessa Redgrave in Marylebone, London. Having acted in several plays, Richardson made her on-screen debut with the 1986 movie Gothic.

Following her film debut, Richardson, with her expertise, soon achieved huge success by acting in movies like A Month in the Country (1987), Patty Hearst (1988), The Favour, the Watch and the Very Big Fish (1991), Zelda (1993), Nell (1994), The Parent Trap (1998), Maid in Manhattan (2002), Asylum (2005), and Wild Child (2008).

Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson first met while acting in a production of Anna Christie on Broadway in 1993 and tied the knot in July 1994. The couple then went on to grow their family by welcoming their first son Micheál in 1995 and second son Daniel in 1996. However, the happy family had a tragedy awaiting them as Richardson died a tragic death in 2009.

Rcihardson passed away at the age of 45 (Image via Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

In March 2009, Richardson, accompanied by one of her sons, went to the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Québec, Canada. Richardson, unaware of her fate, decided to take ski lessons during her stay and challenged herself to reach the bottom of a beginners' trail at the resort.

Falling on the trail without a helmet, Richardson hit her head against hard snow. Her instructor soon consulted the ski patrol and an ambulance was called. However, the actress, who initially claimed she was fine, signed a waiver refusing medical attention, eventually worsening her situation.

Richardson was then accompanied by her instructor and a ski patrol member to her hotel room. Still in denial, Natasha Richardson made a phone call to Liam Neeson, who was shooting at a different location, laughing off the fall. Soon after the call ended, she was hit with a severe headache and was taken to a nearby hospital in Sainte-Agathe.

Richardson was brain-dead after hitting her head (Image via Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Unable to handle her condition with limited equipment, the hospital moved her to the Montréal trauma center which was 55 miles away. Upon his arrival at the hospital, Neeson was told that his wife was braindead. Richardson, already on life support, was then brought to New York so that her friends and family could bid her their last goodbyes.

On March 18, 2009, Richardson was taken off life support. She took her last breath at Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side at the age of 45. Later, in a 2014 60 Minutes interview, Liam Neeson recalled her death and explained why he had to make the tough choice of withdrawing her life support, as he told Anderson Cooper,

"She was on life support... I went in to her and I told her I loved her. I said, "Sweetie, you're not coming back from this, you've banged your head." She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we'd pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, "Okay, these tubes have to go. She's gone."'

Also Read Article Continues below

A post-mortem revealed that Natasha Richardson's fall had caused an epidural hematoma which eventually led to brain death. Her organs were donated and as per Liam Neeson, the lives of three people were saved with her heart, liver, and kidneys. Natasha Richardson is still remembered and often paid tributes to by her sons, friends, and family to this day.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika