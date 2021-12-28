Who was Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne? All about Rihanna's cousin as she pays tribute four years after his demise

Rihanna paid tribute to her late cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, through an Instagram post on Sunday, four years after his passing.

In 2017, Tavon Alleyne was murdered in Barbados, at the age of 21. On the fourth anniversary of his death, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of herself with Tavon. The caption of the post read:

"miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon"

Everything about Tavon, as Rihanna remembered late cousin on her Instagram post

Rihanna and Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne (Images via Rihanna/Instagram)

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot while taking a stroll in Lake Close, Eden Lodge, St. Michael, on 26 December 2017. The gunman, who is still unidentified, fired at the 21-year-old multiple times before he fled the scene.

Tavon Alleyne was later pronounced dead as he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. It is still unknown if he was a specific target or the victim of a random shootout.

Rihanna, who spent Christmas with Tavon a few hours before his demise, announced the tragic news through an Instagram post. In the post, she wrote,

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence."

A few heartfelt facts about Tavon Alleyne

Tavon Alleyne (Image via Tavon Alleyne/Facebook)

Tavon attended St. Leonard’s Boys School before he transferred to Barbados Seventh-day Adventist Secondary School. He often helped his father sell clothes and shoes in Swan Street, Bridgetown.

Tavon and his girlfriend were together for approximately two months before he died. The two were reportedly in love. The 21-year-old faced the death of his mother at a very young age. However, he never failed to make people around him smile and laugh.

Months before his demise, Tavon shared a selfie with cousin Rihanna on his own Instagram account, the caption of which read,

"Every day we are happy to have you in our lives...your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To our favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true."

