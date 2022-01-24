How did Thierry Mugler die? Tributes pour in as legendary French designer dies aged 73

Thierry Mugler recently passed away on January 23 at the age of 73. The news was confirmed on his Instagram page through a post with a black square that reads:

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

The fashion designer gained recognition during the 80s and 90s for his shapely suits, and his fashion shows were known as extravagant and thematic affairs.

Thierry Mugler’s cause of death and journey as a fashion designer

Although his cause of death is still a mystery, Mugler reportedly died of natural causes. It is unknown if he has had any health issues in the past.

Born on December 21, 1948, Mugler launched his fashion house in 1970 and became a familiar name for decades. He retired from the brand in 2002 and returned as its creative adviser in 2013.

Thierry Mugler designed clothes for several celebrities throughout his career (Image viaGetty Images/ Foc Kan)

In the initial stages of his career, he designed signature looks for Grace Jones, David Bowie, and Diana Ross alongside outfits for George Michael’s Too Funky music video. He also designed Demi Moore’s outfit in the 1993 drama film, Indecent Proposal.

The Strasbourg, France native launched a perfume named Angel in 1992, and it was one of the best-selling perfumes of the 20th century.

His vintage designs became famous among celebrities including Lady Gaga who shared a close friendship with him. Gaga was mostly seen in Mugler’s vintage designs while appearing on red carpets and music videos. Thierry’s brand was also mentioned in the song Wild Side.

He then designed costumes for Beyonce’s I Am… World Tour and his brand was eventually one of the most desirable luxury brands for Generation Z consumers. He also created a one-off design for Kim Kardashian to wear to the Met Gala in 2019.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Born as Manfred Thierry Mugler, his designs were loved and praised by everyone. His death is considered a huge loss for the fashion industry and fans paid tribute to him on social media when they heard about his demise:

savannah @savbrads RIP thierry mugler, an elliptical and scientific designer with an impeccable command of line, shape, and movement — what a loss RIP thierry mugler, an elliptical and scientific designer with an impeccable command of line, shape, and movement — what a loss https://t.co/g6r0Xt7PTO

Mugler started bodybuilding after he departed from the fashion industry. He mentioned in 2019 that his name was a label and brand and that he wanted to shift his focus to other things.

