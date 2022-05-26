Raphy Pina net worth: Puerto Rican record producer's fortune explored as he's sentenced to 3 years in prison

Record producer Raphy Pina was sentenced to 3 years in prison on May 24, 2022. He has been ordered to pay a $150,000 sanction for his illegal possession of firearms conviction.

Judge Francisco A. Besosa denied a bail appeal and Pina had to surrender voluntarily to the United States Marshall before 03.00 pm on Tuesday. He will serve his time in Florida and at the end of the term, he will be placed under supervised release for three years.

Andres @Andres_Majano I feel bad for Natti Natasha tbh It’s sad how Raphy Pina is now sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison, two days after his baby girl just turned 1 year oldI feel bad for Natti Natasha tbh It’s sad how Raphy Pina is now sentenced to 3.5 years in federal prison, two days after his baby girl just turned 1 year old 😕 I feel bad for Natti Natasha tbh

Matthew @Matthew__Sloane Damn, they gone locked Raphy Pina up for 3 years. Damn, they gone locked Raphy Pina up for 3 years.

The sentence comes five months after Pina was convicted by a jury for possession of an automatic weapon and possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony. Federal prosecutors initially demanded a prison sentence of 46 to 50 months considering his 2016 felony conviction and the damage that could have been caused by automatic weapons.

Raphy’s attorneys filed a sentencing memorandum on May 20, requesting what they considered an appropriate sentence, only probation.

Raphy Pina’s net worth explored

Raphy Pina has earned a substantial amount of money as a record producer and other business ventures (Image via raphypina/Instagram)

Raphy Pina is the founder of Pina Records and the manager of Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha. His father reportedly owned a record label in Puerto Rico.

The 43-year-old music executive’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. A few other sources state that his net worth could be between $5 to $8 million. Clearly, he has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry.

Pina has also ventured into other businesses that have brought him financial success. He is the owner of many gas stations in Puerto Rico, alongside various car and truck dealerships.

Pina Records’ YouTube channel boasts a high number of subscribers and views, which equals around $1.67 to $3 million every month. All of this further adds to Pina's wealth.

Raphy Pina’s prison sentence

Back in August 2020, Pina was accused of possessing two handguns and several rounds of ammunition despite being barred from doing so considering his 2016 conviction on federal fraud and money laundering charges. The legal documents stated:

“On or about April 1, 2020, Pina-Nieves, who’s considered a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing or carrying firearms because of restrictions of a prior conviction, knowingly possessed one Glock pistol, Model 19, 9mm caliber, which was modified to automatic, one Smith & Wesson, Model SD40, .40 caliber, and 526 total rounds of live ammunition for handguns, rifles, and shotguns.”

Raphy’s partner Natasha, his three children, and Daddy Yankee were present during the sentencing. He said that losing his liberty was the most difficult situation for a human being. He mentioned that he wants to return to his family and continue being a father alongside guiding them at every stage of their lives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S