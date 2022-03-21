Did Daddy Yankee retire? Fans respond with sad memes as King of Reggaeton's announcement takes internet by storm 

To his fans' dismay, Daddy Yankee has announced that he is retiring. The 'King of Raggaeton' took to his website and social media account, posting a video stating that he is going to retire after creating music for 32 years.

In his video, he addressed his fans in Spanish, saying that he could "finally see the end goal." He continued:

"Now I’m going to enjoy with all of you in what you’ve given me."

The singer also spoke about his influence on younger generations. He mentioned that many of his neighbors he grew up with wanted to be drug dealers, but now several of them want to be artists.

In a release issued on Sunday, March 20, Daddy Yankee said:

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

The musician soared worldwide after his 2004 breakthrough album Barrio Fino, which included his smash hit Gasolina. With the release of the same, Latin music has become recognized globally.

The hit song also went on to be voted one of Rolling Stone's greatest songs of all time.

Last year, the singer hinted at retirement but recently confirmed that he is stepping back from the music industry.

Internet reacts to Daddy Yankee's retirement

As the Puerto Rican rapper made the announcement, the internet was flooded with sad memes. A few tweets read:

drea @MERASCROWN NOT DADDY YANKEE RETIRING OMFG NOT DADDY YANKEE RETIRING OMFG https://t.co/8ybExoyi56

let's set fire to everything @QueenRoyce15 Daddy Yankee retiring.



The 20s was supposed to be the shit… Daddy Yankee retiring. The 20s was supposed to be the shit… https://t.co/9fGyakCQMs

mel is driving home 2 u @ftwrspidey DADDY YANKEE IS RETIRING?? I WAS DANCING TO GASOLINA BEFORE I LEARNED TO WALK NOOO DADDY YANKEE IS RETIRING?? I WAS DANCING TO GASOLINA BEFORE I LEARNED TO WALK NOOO https://t.co/guor8W54pY

🐱 @cat4jk daddy yankee is retiring this is the worst day of my life daddy yankee is retiring this is the worst day of my life https://t.co/JyMTnwLaJV

Min⁷ @_angelyoongi_ DADDY YANKEE IS RETIRING!? THIS CAN'T BE HAPPENING I NEED A BTS X DADDY YANKEE COLLAB DADDY YANKEE IS RETIRING!? THIS CAN'T BE HAPPENING I NEED A BTS X DADDY YANKEE COLLAB 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/E954BGpqIY

𝗙𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗸 @Friskkmkay Daddy Yankee retiring right when we need gasolina the most Daddy Yankee retiring right when we need gasolina the most https://t.co/ERPYsd0lU8

José/JK Mixtape⁷ @TheJose8A Pero like why!! No! Daddy Yankee is retiring before we got a collab with BTS!!! We lost! I’m dying in Spanish!Pero like why!! No! Daddy Yankee is retiring before we got a collab with BTS!!! We lost! I’m dying in Spanish! 😭 Pero like why!!

sex cymbal @CymbalSex thank you for all the childhood memories growing in Puerto Rico listening to your music, thank you for expanding the genre world wide for all the upcoming reggaeton artists! Thank you Daddy! Damn the legend himself Daddy Yankee is “retiring”thank you for all the childhood memories growing in Puerto Rico listening to your music, thank you for expanding the genre world wide for all the upcoming reggaeton artists! Thank you Daddy! Damn the legend himself Daddy Yankee is “retiring”😔 thank you for all the childhood memories growing in Puerto Rico listening to your music, thank you for expanding the genre world wide for all the upcoming reggaeton artists! Thank you Daddy! https://t.co/2DykwJtnyU

mona⁷ @taegishrine daddy yankee is retiring…… why him and not j balvin or maluma?? what did we do to deserve this??! daddy yankee is retiring…… why him and not j balvin or maluma?? what did we do to deserve this??! https://t.co/IrutDreTjE

Daddy Yankee's final album Legendaddy is set to release on March 24 at 8 pm ET. The singer's final tour, La Última Vuelta World Tour, is set to kick off on August 10. He will be on a five-month tour which will begin in Portland, Oregon, and will continue until December.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from March 25, and the general sale will take place from March 30.

