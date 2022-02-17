SunFest 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, lineup and all you need to know 

SunFest, Florida's largest waterfront music and art festival, returns to the West Palm Beach waterfront on April 28, 2022, after a two-year hiatus. The event will end on May 1, 2022.

The festival is set to provide a springtime soundtrack to its outdoor, palm-lined ¾ mile setting in Florida, as it has for over 40 years. The lineup for the event was announced on Wednesday.

Paul Jamieson, executive director of the festival, said in a statement:

“We are excited to bring music back to the waterfront and be in person with our friends at a festival that is at the center of so many people’s stories and memories. In 2022, we’re presenting national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and all ages together in a perfect setting. For many people the festival is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”

The festival headliners this year include American Idol alum Adam Lambert, pop trio AJR, Austin power performers Black Pumas and iconic R&B duo Boyz II Men.

SunFest 2022: Tickets, schedule and festival activities

The festival's ticket prices are currently set to their lowest. They will increase at least twice before the event. Currently, the pricing starts at $45 for a one-day pass, $70 for a two-day pass, and $90 for a four-day pass.

Tickets are available on the festival's official website.

Full schedule of the festival

Thursday (April 28, 5-10 pm)

Sam Hunt

Goo Goo Dolls

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Kidd G

Colony House

flipturn

Friday (April 29, 5-11 pm)

Slightly Stoopid

Counting Crows

Polo G

The Main Squeeze

Fancy Hagood

seeyousoon

Saturday (April 30, 12-11 pm)

Lil Wayne

Brett Young

Adam Lambert

Chase Atlantic

Melissa Etheridge

Justin Quiles

Justus Bennetts

Elena Rose

Levi Hummon

DE’WAYNE

Bre Kennedy

Selfish Sons

Sunday (May 1, 12 - 9 pm)

AJR

Black Pumas

LANY

Nelly

SOJA

Boyz II Men

Spencer Sutherland

Mihali

Artikal Sound System

Ric Wilson

Alex Mali

Fresh local artists (In partnership with 1909)

American Sigh

Bonn E Maiy

Chris Pierce

Citizen Badger

Crush Company

iDiaz

Indigo Dreamers

Joey Calderaio Band

Matt Brown

Public Sounds

Rogue Theory

Sko Gudiño

Topless in Tokyo

In addition to the musical festivities, SunFest 2022 will include:

1) Art District - Open Friday through Sunday.

2) Fireworks - Set to take place over the Intracoastal on Sunday, May 1, after the final acts at 9 pm.

3) Floating Bars - SunFest’s most famous dancing spots.

4) Great Eats – With more than 115 items available.

5) VIP Options –

Gold and Silver Pass for improved amenities.

The Palm and The Cove for escaping the crowds in two different areas of the festival.

The Stand to get close to your favorite act.

The TGi5K - A 5K race that ends inside the festival. Runners receive Friday festival admission, a T-shirt, medals, and a post-race beer for $60.

Registration for the TGi5k race is available at www.sunfest.com/tgi5k.

This year, the Florida staple festival promises to be a cavalcade of springtime fun.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh